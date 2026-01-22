Shark Tank India 5's Shaily Mehrotra slams ‘naturopath’ pitch on show: ‘Selling fairness to vulnerable’

Shaily says that Lewisia Wellness is an example of the kind of brand that sells the promise of ‘fairness’ to those vulnerable. “For too long, the Indian skincare market has preyed on deep-seated insecurities about skin tone. We see many brands using fear-based marketing to sell fairness to a vulnerable audience. And a stark example of this was the pitch from Lewisia Wellness on Shark Tank,” she says, adding, “The mission is to shift that narrative entirely and move the focus away from fair skin. Fairness is a stereotype we must leave behind.”

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and co-founder of Fixderma, recently made her debut as the latest shark on Season 5 of Shark Tank India. In one episode, Lewisia Wellness founder Manoj Das was slammed by sharks for claiming his products are ‘natural’, and the ‘aromatherapist and naturopath’ was called out for referring to himself as a ‘doctor’. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shaily slams the ‘natural skincare’ brand for selling fairness, talks of her Shark Tank journey and more.

Shaily, who has been running Fixderma for 15 years now, says that being in the digital space has changed the game. For over a decade, her brand's focus was on building a foundation through dermatological prescriptions. “It is this depth of experience and market authority that led to my invitation to join Shark Tank India as a new Shark. SonyLiv is actively seeking fresh perspectives to foster innovation, and I am thrilled to bring my science-first expertise to the tank,” she says, revealing that her brand is also one of the show’s sponsors.

Putting that one experience aside, Shaily says she has a ‘founder first’ philosophy going into Shark Tank. “When I’m in the Tank, I look beyond the numbers. If I connect with a founder’s energy and feel a genuine conviction in their passion, that is where I see the potential for a partnership. My hope is that the takeaway from my stint is that authenticity and grit are just as valuable as a perfect pitch. I want to empower founders who are building from the heart and want to take Indian startups global,” she says.

Amid discussions of work hours in the entertainment world, Shaily also reveals that some shoot days lasted 10-11 hours for her and her fellow sharks. “I am incredibly grateful for the warm welcome I received from my fellow Sharks. They went out of their way to make me feel at home,” she says, adding, “Shark Tank shoot days are demanding, often lasting 10 to 11 hours, but the time flew by because of the incredible camaraderie on set. The energy they bring is so infectious that, despite the long hours, there was never a dull moment. It was a pleasure to work alongside such a dynamic group.”

Beyond introducing her brand, Shaily says that what drew her to Shark Tank is the ‘raw hustle’ of young founders. But she also acknowledges the pitfalls of being on TV. “PR is undeniably a double-edged sword. In today’s digital age, it is common for a single sentence to be taken out of context and amplified for the sake of going viral. I’ve developed a thick skin to this,” she says, adding, “Over time, I’ve grown resilient to external noise, but I remain fiercely protective of our brand’s integrity.”

Shaily says one of the good things about entrepreneurship is that it’s ‘fundamentally gender-neutral’. “The market responds to value, not whether you are male or female,” she says, adding, “I occasionally experienced the courtesy of having my files prioritised in government offices, but I also faced inevitable biases with people questioning if my husband was the one who ran my business. I choose to navigate these moments by wearing horse blinds and let the results speak for themselves.”

