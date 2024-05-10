Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi co-star Rajat Kaul responds to trolls: ‘Their remarks are frivolous’

Sharmin Segal, who was on the receiving end of criticism for Heeramandi, has gotten the support of her co-stars. After Shruti Sharma, another actor from Heeramandi has backed Sharmin. In an interview with India Today, Rajat Kaul called out the ‘frivolous' and ‘shallow’ remarks by internet trolls. (Also read: Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal's throwback reaction to criticism: ‘People will say what they have to say’) Rajat Kaul recently reacted to the online trolling against his Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal.

Rajat Kaul feels the society needs to learn empathy

Rajat, when quizzed about the backlash Sharmin has been receiving for Heeramandi said, “This know-it-all attitude can be quite vexing. It takes all kinds of people to form this world and I think what we need to learn as a civilisation and as a society is to be wiser. It's essential to attempt to empathise with others, to understand their perspectives. As for those who seem perpetually discontent with themselves, I find little to comment on. After all, what one criticises in others often reflects something within themselves. There is no control on that. It is their state of mind, and it has nothing to do with Sharmin or anybody else who goes through all of that.”

Rajat Kaul says trolls lack ‘depth or substance’

He further added, “I believe Sharmin has contributed her share, just as everyone else has. The criticisms from trolls appear superficial; lacking depth or substance. Their remarks are frivolous and shallow, destined to fizzle out soon enough.”

For the unversed, Sharmin's performance in Heeramandi has been criticised by a section of netizens. The actor had to turn off the comments section on her Instagram handle amid the online hate.

Shruti Sharma supports Sharmin amid trolling

Sharmin's co-star Shruti, who plays her maid Saima in Heeramandi, in an interview with Pinkvilla said, “Honestly, I wasn’t aware that people were trolling her until now. I don’t know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I’ve seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn’t matter who’s being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do.”

She further opined, “Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now.”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is an epic series that has marked the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series boasts an impressive star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Fardeen Khan in significant roles. Heeramandi is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Rajat Kaul has acted in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also played a crucial role in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops featuring KK Menon.