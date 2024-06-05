Shekhar Suman says people from Pakistan are jealous of Heeramandi: 'Padosi mulk ke kuchh log...'

Shekhar Suman is known for playing versatile characters, apart from his sense of humor as a talk show host in the past. The actor has recently made many bold statements about his recently released show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heermandi. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar questioned those who criticized the 'authenticity' of the epic series and even claimed that people from Pakistan are feeling 'jealous'. (Also read: Shekhar Suman recalls how Katrina Kaif ‘couldn’t say a line' in initial days of career; wants Adhyayan to learn from her) Shekhar Suman responded to reactions from Pakistan over authenticity in Heeramandi.

Shekhar Suman on historical authenticity in Heeramandi

Shekhar, when quizzed about the criticism of Heeramandi opined, “Lot of stupid people are fussing and obsessing over it, talking about it and questioning the historical accuracy and authenticity and chronology, but Bhansali saab is known for his dystopian sagas. He is known for a world that he creates. He is a master craftsman. He creates his own world and that’s cinema. Cinema should not be questioned, interpretation should not be questioned because that’s his point of view. Take it or leave it. If you start dissecting it… He hasn’t made a documentary on Heeramandi. He has just taken a cue from there.”

Shekhar Suman reacts to Pakistan's criticism of Heeramandi

He further pointed out, “Padosi mulk ke kuch log hain (There are some people of the neighbouring country) who are feeling very jealous about the fact ki inhone kyu bana dia (Why did they make it)? Bhai aap bana lete (You could have made it) and why are you even discussing our Heeramandi? We don’t discuss your films. We don’t even know whether you make films.”

About Heeramandi

Shekhar plays the character of Nawab Zulfikar in Heermandi, while his son Adhyayan portrays the young Zulfikar and Nawab Zorawar. The series is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement and marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT platforms. The epic drama is set in the 1920s and 1940s during the British Raj.

The title of the show is derived from the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore (now in present-day Pakistan) during pre-partition India. The story highlights on the power struggle among the courtesans of Heera Mandi, the Nawabs of Lahore and the British officers. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan and others play crucial characters in Heeramandi.

Heeramandi released on May 1, 2024. It has recently been renewed for the second season.