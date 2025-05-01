Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shogun 2: Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada's show to take place 10 years after season 1. Check production, script details

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
May 01, 2025 02:56 PM IST

Shogun 2: The new chapter will continue the historically inspired saga of Lord Toranaga and John Blackthorne, whose fates are inextricably entwined.

FX has revealed more details about the upcoming second season of its Emmy-winning drama series Shogun, which will begin filming in January 2026. Cosmo Jarvis has closed a deal to reprise his role as English pilot John Blackthorne, joining Hiroyuki Sanada, who will return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, as per Deadline. (Also Read | Critics Choice Awards 2025 full list of winners: Shogun sweeps all major awards)

Cosmo Jarvis (John Blackthorne) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Lord Toranaga) will reprise their roles in Shogun season two.
Cosmo Jarvis (John Blackthorne) and Hiroyuki Sanada (Lord Toranaga) will reprise their roles in Shogun season two.

The second season will be "a wholly original new chapter to the first season," taking place 10 years after the events of the first season. The new chapter will continue the historically inspired saga of Lord Toranaga and John Blackthorne, whose fates are inextricably entwined.

According to Deadline, production on season 2 is slated to begin in January in Vancouver, where the first instalment was shot.

Hiroyuki Sanada has been upped to executive producer for season 2, and Cosmo Jarvis will join the series' producing ranks as co-executive producer.

Series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks have spoken about the challenges of conceiving a second season without a blueprint, as none of the other novels in James Clavell's Asian Saga have the same characters as Shogun.

However, they have revealed that they leaned on the Shogun novel, incorporating elements and characters that were not used in season 1.

FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that there are no plans to film a second and third season back-to-back, and that a third Shogun instalment is not a lock.

"I don't know that we're certain there will be three seasons, but in really looking at the characters in the history that's being depicted here, albeit in a fictionalised manner, it still feels to us like three is the right number of seasons to really do it justice," he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Shogun 2: Cosmo Jarvis, Hiroyuki Sanada's show to take place 10 years after season 1. Check production, script details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On