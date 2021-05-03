Shutting down things is not the only solution: Kranti Prakash Jha

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha feels in these unprecedented times it’s important to be safe but also important to keep working. The ‘Dhoni…’ and ‘Raktanchal’ actor feels the danger is there but it’s important that people continue to make a living.

The actor who is currently in Varanasi said, “When a film or series is made, a lot of daily wagers earn so it’s important everyone gets their share of income. Shutting down everything is not an only solution! So, we need to keep working as who knows a complete lockdown can be imposed on us just any day.”

Due to three-day lockdown in state, he is in his hotel room wearing double mask, talking with people at three-meter distance and doing prayanam.

“We are getting Rtpcr tests done and shooting as per full protocols, permissions and guidelines. Now, people are afraid and are taking full precautions. Had this fear been there and safety measures were taken, things would have not gone so bad. In villages, and main city too, I see people wearing mask which was not the case earlier. We need to have adapted to — you are my responsibility, and I am your responsibility then only as a nation we can fight this war against corona virus.”

Last year, saw release of his hit series and National Award-winning film ‘Mithila Makhaan’ on OTT. “There were some projects that couldn’t start. After this web series, I had to come to Lucknow for a web-series but now we need to wait till things improve. I have shot ‘Batla House’ there and had a great time explore city and savouring veg galawati kebabs.”

Kranti had been part of iconic movie ‘Dhoni...’ and played Baba Ramdev on TV, but he feels OTT took him to another level. “I had not got such recognition in films, or TV like I got playing Vijay Singh in ‘Raktanchal’. Not only for actors, is OTT giving great opportunity to writers, makers and others as well. After Dhoni, this series is a milestone in my career thanks to Ritam (Srivastav, director) and Shashank (Rai, maker),” he said on a signing off note.