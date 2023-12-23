close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / Song Kang's My Demon surges in ratings as The Story of Park's Marriage Contract holds the No. 1 spot

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 23, 2023 11:10 AM IST

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract maintains top spot despite minor decrease in ratings following My Demon rise

Song Kang's romantic fantasy drama, My Demon, has ignited its second half with a ratings surge, leaving viewers hungry for more. While Lee See Young and Bae In Hyuk’s The Story of Park's Marriage Contract continues to reign supreme at the top spot. My Demon" has been rising in the weekly ratings charts since last week's intense kiss sequence on social media created a stir This week's episode features the lead couple's first intimate encounter, which is sure to draw in viewers even more.

My Demon(SBS)
My Demon(SBS)

Song Kang’s My Demon climbs rating chart

The SBS K-drama My Demon returned for its second half with an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. The tenth episode, which airs on Saturday, is predicted to add to the high hopes for a spike in viewing for episode 9. For a global audience, the series is also available on Netflix.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract witnesses a slight dip in ratings

In contrast, Lee See Young and Bae In Hyuk's The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, airing concurrently with Song Kang's My Demon, experienced a minor decrease in ratings. Nevertheless, it maintains its top spot with the latest episode achieving an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent, solidifying its position as the most-watched Friday-Saturday drama of the evening.

Gyeongseong Creature hits Netflix screen

The K-drama universe welcomes Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee ready to stream on Netflix. The mystery thriller will be released in 2 parts. The first 7 episodes will be released on December 22nd, 2023, and then take a breather before delivering the final 3 episodes on January 5th, 2024. Both parts are scheduled to unlock their secrets at midnight PT/3 AM ET.

The stellar cast features Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Cho Han Cheul, and Wi Ha Joon in key roles.

