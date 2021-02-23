Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show
The police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh questioned a top Amazon executive for nearly four hours on Tuesday over allegations that one of its political dramas on Prime Video, Tandav, hurt religious sentiments and caused public anger.
Shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have often faced complaints in India, a key growth market, for obscenity or hurting sentiment, but the latest controversy involving the Amazon show Tandav is among the highest-profile cases.
Tandav, a political drama starring top Bollywood actors, has in several states faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and hurt religious sentiment.
The drama has also faced criticism from lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Uttar Pradesh, police questioned Amazon India's head of original content for its Prime streaming service Aparna Purohit over similar allegations at a police station on Tuesday.
Amazon declined to comment, and Purohit did not take questions from reporters outside the police station.
A state police officer told Reuters that Purohit had told police an apology had been issued and scenes that concerned the public had been edited out after its release in January.
Also read: Tandav row: All the controversies that have plagued Saif Ali Khan's Amazon show
While the show has angered some, the complaints against the drama and Purohit's questioning by police have also caused grave concerns among India's vibrant film industry, where many see this as an attack on free speech.
One Bollywood producer criticized police action on Tuesday, saying such incidents were unnerving. "You never know when you will be next in line for a scene that you never thought would be offensive," said the producer, who declined to be named.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: Top Amazon India executive questioned by police over Saif Ali Khan show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gina Carano addresses The Mandalorian firing, says she was 'bullied' by Disney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Changing my looks, quitting TV worked for me’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: I realized last year what being famous means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mona Singh: Never be insecure. If you are talented, you will get your due
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amrita Puri: Post Aisha, I got praise but not good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paul Bettany teases major Avenger cameo, says 'there were fireworks on set'
- Actor Paul Bettany has said that a major cameo has yet to be revealed in WandaVision, and that 'there were fireworks on set' in scenes involving him and the actor, whom he'd 'longed to work with'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Bhadhana: Mummy aaj bhi bol deti hai, chal jaa doodh la
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small screen to OTT screen: TV shows get new lease of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharad Kelkar: Good actors who could not make in TV and films are getting a chance now, thanks to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharib Hashmi: No role is big or small
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandhya Mridul: I am very happy I didn’t jump in and die by just doing work I didn’t believe in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut with Raj and DK’s quirky drama thriller
- Shahid Kapoor will star in Raj and DK's yet-to-be-titled quirky drama thriller series that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The show will mark his digital debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amyra Dastur: Bollywood is no longer a superstar-driven industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox