That's what she said! Michael Scott to step aside for Hannah Howard in Australian version of ‘The Office’

In a world dominated by David Brent and Michael Scott, it's time to make way for a new office boss who will bring her own brand of hilarity to the workplace. The announcement of The Office Australia, a remake of the beloved sitcom, has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans worldwide. What sets this version apart? Well, for the first time ever, we will have a female lead at the helm of the chaos. Michael Scott (Steve Carell) (Left) in American version of The Office. Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward) (Right), the lead in the Australian version of The Office.

It's no secret that The Office set the bar sky-high with its British original, masterfully crafted by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Then, along came the US adaptation, introducing us to the bumbling antics of Steve Carell's Michael Scott. And while some may have been skeptical at first, the American version carved its own path and won over audiences, including this writer.

Now, it's time for The Office Australia to take center stage with Hannah Howard, brilliantly portrayed by comedian Felicity Ward. As Prime Video prepares to launch the show in 2024 across more than 240 countries and territories, anticipation builds for how it will reflect the contemporary Australian workplace, a side rarely seen by international audiences.

The diverse cast, including Edith Poor, Steen Raskopoulos, Shari Sebbens, Josh Thomson, Jonny Brugh, Pallavi Sharda, Susan Ling Young, Raj Labade, and Lucy Schmidt, suggests that Flinley Craddick, the packaging company in the series, takes diversity seriously. With a female protagonist, we can expect a departure from the underlying theme in the UK and US versions, where incompetent men like Brent and Scott were oddly rewarded by the system.

The story of The Office Australia revolves around Hannah Howard receiving the dreaded news that her branch will be shut down. In a desperate attempt to keep her "work family" together, she finds herself making promises she can't keep. Chaos ensues, and we can only imagine the laughs that will ensue as Howard tries to save the day but ends up flapping around like a fish out of water. Comedy thrives on chaos and crisis, and previous Australian workplace shows have expertly explored the horrors of bureaucracy and various industries, providing fertile ground for comedic gold.

From a production standpoint, The Office's mockumentary format proves cost-efficient and easily replicable, as demonstrated by other successful shows like Parks and Recreation and Modern Family. The challenge for the creators of The Office Australia lies in striking the delicate balance between staying true to the established style while injecting freshness into the format. They must capture the genuine and effortless essence of the workplace, avoiding any sense of forced humor or inauthenticity.

All eyes will be on Felicity Ward as she steps into the shoes of Hannah Howard, aiming to be the boss, friend, and entertainer to her employees, just as Ricky Gervais embodied the iconic David Brent. Gervais himself has expressed his excitement to see how Australia will modernize The Office, acknowledging the changing landscape of office politics in the past two decades.

As production gears up to begin in Sydney in June, the world eagerly awaits the arrival of The Office Australia, ready to embrace the unique blend of Aussie humor and workplace shenanigans. One thing is for sure: with Felicity Ward leading the charge, this fresh take on the beloved sitcom is bound to bring laughter, surprises, and a new chapter to The Office legacy.