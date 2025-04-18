'The Last of Us' Season 2: How old is Ellie?

Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) in season 2 of HBO’s The Last Of Us is portrayed as a 19-year-old, progressing 5 years from the events of season 1, where she was a 14-year-old. This time jump is true to the video game series’ timeline where the story in The Last Of Us Part II picks up five years after the first game’s events. With this move, the character brings with her a new depth while being more complex emotionally. Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, is now 19 in season 2 of The Last Of Us.(@TheLastofUsHBO/X)

Shift in the timeline

Unlike the original video game, which sets the Cordyceps fungus outbreak in 2013, the television adaptation moves the outbreak back to the year 2003. This timeline shift means that the show’s main story is set in 2023 rather than 2033. Therefore, based on the show’s timeline, Ellie would have been born in 2009. While her exact birthdate is never mentioned in the show, her age is confirmed as being 19 during the events of season 2.

Ellie’s maturity

At 19, Ellie’s character has evolved from a spirited teenager into a hardened survivor. Her age symbolically reflects the weight of everything she has endured all these years. The season 2 of The Last Of Us promises to explore these themes with greater intensity, showing a young woman shaped by a brutal reality. Ellie being 19 in the new season marks a crucial stage in her journey as it's an age of emotional complexity and personal reckoning.

Ageing with the character in real life

Ramsey, who plays Ellie, was also 19 during the filming of season 2, matching her character’s age. While some fans have debated how closely Ramsey resembles the video game version of Ellie, the creators and viewers alike have praised her for capturing the emotional depth, vulnerability, and strength that define Ellie. Her performance is central to the new season’s narrative, as Ellie faces moral dilemmas and emotional conflicts while the the plot thickens.