Actor Milind Soman in web series, Paurashpur
The OTT pull: Actors ‘comeback’ on digital

The emerging trend indicates a pattern of many actors taking the OTT route for a comeback and it’s proving a win-win!
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:29 PM IST

OTT platforms are the new in thing in the world of entertainment, and everyone wants a piece of it. The surge in the web medium has not only introduced new talents, but also brought a lot of actors back to acting. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been away from acting for a couple of years, is gearing up for his web debut and is reportedly going to star in a series with Shruti Haasan.

Even Milind Soman, who has stayed away from the screen for a long time, returned to acting first with a Four More Shots Please! and recently a full-fledged role in web series Paurashpur.

“There are more than 80 OTT platforms in India. When it comes to people who’re creating content, it’s just an opportunity to do so much better quality work and there’s so much variety. You can experiment so much more. There’s no pressure like there’s in films that people have to like it in the first weekend, otherwise it’ll be out of the theatres and announced as a flop. You can choose the journey you want with the OTT platforms,” shares Soman.

For Nikhil Dwivedi, who decided to come back to acting with Scam 1992 after a long break, it was solely because he was “very excited” about the story as well as the platform, something that he missed getting an opportunity to do in films.

“It may not have been a big role, but was very impactful. Hansal (Mehta) is a very sensible maker and he called me up and said you’ve to do it. The OTT gave me the chance that I didn’t get in the last six years. That’s the difference OTT has got,” shares Dwivedi.

In the past one year, OTTs have brought back many actors back such as Karisma Kapoor (Mentalhood), Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh (both Aarya) and Muzamil Ibrahim (Special Ops).

Sandhya Mridul, too, came back to acting with Mentalhood last year and now, Tandav and she calls it a welcome change for actors like her.

“The scope of doing new types of roles is just so much more on the digital platform. I really feel that it has been a massive boon for many like me who’ve just been waiting. I’m looking forward to now continue with this momentum,” says Mridul.

