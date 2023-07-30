The Witcher Season 4 - Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

Netflix has officially greenlit The Witcher for Season 4, promising more action and fantasy in store. But hold on to your swords, because there's a twist. Henry Cavill, who portrayed Geralt of Rivia, is stepping down from the lead role, passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth for the upcoming season. Here's what we know so far about The Witcher Season 4. Netflix greenlights The Witcher Season 4, Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt. The release date remains uncertain due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.(Twitter)

What is the release date of The Witcher Season 4?

While we're eager to dive back into the world of The Witcher, a release date for Season 4 remains elusive. As the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes impact production schedules, it might be a while before we get to witness Geralt's next adventures. Under normal circumstances, it usually takes around a year and a half between seasons for The Witcher, so we might not expect to see new episodes until 2025.

Fans of Henry Cavill will miss his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. However, last fall, both Cavill and Netflix confirmed that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over the iconic role after Season 3. The transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be a talking point as we await the new season's release.

What's the plot of The Witcher Season 4?

As for the plot, Season 4 promises an enthralling hunt for Ciri (Freya Allan), the real Ciri, who went missing after the explosive events at Aretuza. The young princess, now going by the name Falka, teams up with the Rats, leaving Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) to search for her. Meanwhile, they must contend with the cunning Emhyr (Mahesh Jadu), who believes he has Ciri in his grasp, not knowing that she has unleashed her untapped power.

For those who are curious about the source material, speculation among fans suggests that Season 4 may draw inspiration from Andrzej Sapkowski's novel, "Baptism of Fire." However, as with previous seasons, the show has cleverly blended book material, elements from video games, and original twists, keeping both new and book fans captivated.

As we eagerly anticipate more details, including a trailer for Season 4, all three previous seasons of The Witcher are currently available on Netflix for those craving a thrilling binge-watch session.