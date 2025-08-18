Twelve On OTT: Release date and time in India, cast, plot, and more about Park Hyung-sik's fantasy K-drama

Park Hung-sik has done several popular K-dramas, such as Buried Hearts, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong-soon, and more. His latest K-drama was Buried Hearts which became one of the most-loved among fans. Since then, K-drama lovers can't wait to see Hyung-sik in another K-drama and they were delighted with the news when Twelve was announced. The K-drama is all set to be released in August. Ahead of the release, here is everything you need to know about Twelve. Park Hyung-sik in Twelve

When and where to watch Twelve K-drama in India?

Twelve K-drama is all set to be released on August 23 in India. The K-drama will be available for streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium. As per reliable media sources, Twelve will have eight episodes and will be released across the globe with Disney+ and JioHotstar streaming platforms. The new episodes will drop every Saturday and Sunday, with the first one on August 23. The streaming time for Korea is 21:20pm, so you can expect it in India in the evening.

Twelve plot

Twelve stars Park Hyung Sik as a crow-themed evil spirit, Ogui, who opposes the 12 zodiac angels. The drama centers on the conflict between these angels and a group of evil spirits trying to awaken their sealed powers to conquer Korea. The angels, led by Ma Dong-seok as the tiger, Tae-san, previously sealed away the evil spirits, but they are now returning, causing chaos.

It is inspired by the 12 animals of the Eastern zodiac and tells the story of 12 angels who take human form to protect the Korean peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, angels were able to close the gates of hell through their sacrifices, bringing peace. However, as evil spirits awaken, chaos returns.

Twelve cast

Twelve has a talented ensemble cast of various Hallyu stars. Don Lee or Ma Dong-seok is returning to the K-drama world after nearly 10 years. Park Hyung-wik plays the lead villain, Ogui. The cast also features Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, Regina Lei and others.

Catch Park Hyung-sik's Twelve on Disney+ and JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 23.