Watch | Solar Opposites Season 6 teaser: Release date, cast, where to stream, what to expect and more

The popular animated sci-fi comedy, Solar Opposites, is officially wrapping up. Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ confirmed that the sixth and final season will premiere on October 13, with all 10 episodes dropping on the same day. According to Deadline, Season 6 is pulling in an impressive roster of guest voices, which includes Tiffany Haddish, Kieran Culkin, Christina Hendricks, Ken Marino, Alfred Molina, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Beck Bennett. Fans are also gearing up for the highly anticipated conclusion to “The Wall,” the long-running side story of Solar Opposites.(IMDb)

Solar Opposites Season 6: Official synopsis

The official description of the series sets the tone for what lies ahead. “Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget. When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain, but will they like who they find? Also, the epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion,” it reads.

Solar Opposites Season 6: Cast and crew

Solar Opposites’ voice cast is once again led by Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone. Created by Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland, the series has been a staple of Hulu’s adult animation lineup since its debut.

Season 6 continues under the leadership of executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan, with 20th Television Animation producing.

Solar Opposites Season 6 teaser

The teaser, released on Friday, dives straight into the chaos. The alien crew - Korvo, Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse - are left scrambling to adjust to life without their diamond-making machine. Their over-the-top lifestyle comes crashing down, forcing them to deal with budget living for the first time.

Watch it here:

Fans are also gearing up for the highly anticipated conclusion to The Wall, the long-running side story that has built its own cult following. Solar Opposites, which mixes sharp sci-fi satire with raunchy humor, will close out its run with a binge-ready season designed for one last weekend of chaotic alien misadventures.

FAQs:

Was Solar Opposites cancelled?

Yes, the sixth season will be the show’s last, concluding the series.

Are Solar Opposites made by Rick and Morty?

It was co-created by Justin Roiland, who also co-created Rick and Morty.

Is Solar Opposites LGBT?

Yes, the show features LGBTQ+ representation, with Korvo and Terry portrayed as a couple.

Will there be a Solar Opposites season 7?

No, Season 6 marks the end of the series.

When does the final season premiere?

Season 6 premieres on October 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.