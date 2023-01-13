When Imran Khan subtly insulted Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan and Ranbir Kapoor seemed to agree with his remark

Imran Khan celebrated his 40th birthday on January 13. Imran made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. In 2010, during the peak of his acting career, Imran appeared on Koffee With Karan season 3, where he was joined by Ranbir Kapoor. On the show, apart from Imran and Ranbir's camaraderie, an answer during the 'rapid fire round' grabbed attention. With his answer, Imran subtly took a dig at host Karan Johar, for which he even got a high-five in return from Ranbir. Also read: Imran Khan talks about his career, marriage, frustrations, Ranbir Kapoor in old interview

Karan had asked Imran on the show, "Who would you give these books to? Film direction for dummies?" Imran had then replied, “Can I give it to you?” While Karan looked surprised at Imran's answer, Ranbir gave Imran a high-five, and said to the filmmaker, “I still really want to work with you, like badly.”

A video of their interaction was shared on Reddit and attracted all kinds of reactions. One person joked, "It was after this that Karan Johar made sure Imran Khan doesn't get any movies. PS: it's a joke." Another one said, "...and he never worked again in the film industry." A fan missed the old Imran, and wrote, "Laut aao 2010 wale Imran Khan (come back 2010's Imran Khan)."

In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, Imran had spoken about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor. He had said, "Ranbir and I never knew each other even before we came into the industry. We met here. And someone just decided that we were best friends! We are not. He’s a cool guy with whom I can have a proper conversation. I am happy when I meet him. The equation has always been like this. It’s only in the last couple of years that we have gotten to know each other better. When reports about our falling out emerged in the papers, we called each other up and sorted it out man to man."

Imran Khan was last seen in Nikhil Advani's Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. His debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na had fetched him a few awards. Imran is best known for films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Break Ke Baad. Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011, and Imara, their first child, was born in 2014. The couple reportedly separated a few years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON