When J. Smith-Cameron tossed a martini at her Succession co-star Kieran Culkin

J. Smith-Cameron delivered a clever comeback when her friend and co-star from Succession, Kieran Culkin, was acting a bit mischievous. The actress shared the anecdote during her appearance on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, highlighting how her real-life friendship with Culkin influenced the on-screen dynamics between their characters Gerri Kellman and Roman Roy. J. Smith-Cameron at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.(REUTERS)

Culkin's Teasing Takes a Turn

Smith-Cameron shared a playful incident where she and the Emmy winner engaged in their own lighthearted banter. Peacock's In the Know star recounted an evening after a table read when the cast went for dinner. During the dinner, Culkin teased her incessantly.

Kieran Culkin at the premiere of A Real Pain during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2024.(Getty Images via AFP)

She shared about Culkin, “He was just riding me the whole time, like being horrid.”

"So, you know, there was a moment where I simply tossed my martini at him," Smith-Cameron disclosed, as host displayed a photo from that night, capturing the two standing side by side with Culkin's T-shirt appearing soaked.

With a touch of humour, she quipped, "He was asking for it," and expressed gratitude to the audience as they cheered in response.

J. Smith-Cameron at HBO's 2024 post-Emmy Reception on January 15, 2024(Getty Images via AFP)

Behind-the-Scenes Chemistry

Smith-Cameron and Culkin have previously shared insights into their close relationship and its impact on their performances in Succession. In a March 2023 interview with Esquire, the actress revealed that she and the Golden Globe winner were kind of always flirting on set.

While clarifying that it was never a genuine flirtation, she acknowledged that their playful banter contributed to the dynamic of the fan-favourite characters on the show.

The fourth and final season of Succession earned an impressive 27 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards. The series ultimately clinched several accolades, notably securing the prestigious Outstanding Drama Series Award along with three honours in acting categories.