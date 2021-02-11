IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best.
Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best.
web series

Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas

Not many are aware that the actor is also a writer and has written scripts for Love Per Square Foot, Tripling and Bang Baaja Baarat. Currently, he is writing a romantic comedy among other films.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:37 PM IST

Sumeet Vyas had a kinder 2020 as he had four digital releases - Official Bhootiyagiri, Wakaalat From Home and Dark 7 White, and the web film, Unpaused. But not many know that the actor is also a writer. He has written scripts for the film, Love Per Square Foot (LPSF; 2018) and web shows, Tripling, and Bang Baaja Baarat. He isn’t shooting for anything this month, so he shares that he took up some writing projects, including a romantic comedy and few other films.

“My project was supposed to start shoot abroad in January but due to new wave of Corona, it got pushed. I hope to start shooting a web show next month and hopefully, another web series, I shot for last year will stream soon. As for writing, I am at a nascent stage and I don’t write full-time. I prefer to write a story and then pitch. Thankfully, all my scripts have been made into shows or films,” he divulges.

Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best. There is no pressure and he can write freely. He shares, “Like in LPSF’s case, my friend (actor) Anand Tiwari had a story and we wrote the script in 2012 which got made in 2018. We were just excited to write the script, which worked for us. I had narrated Tripling’s idea to a producer, who loved it and I developed the script. And the romantic comedy I am writing now, is the first time when someone has come to me with an idea to develop.”

Having found a creative outlet as a writer, Vyas admits he is “essentially an actor”. “Once an actor, always an actor! That won’t change but the thing is that writing keeps me away from feeling insecure as an actor. You maybe the most secure person on earth but being an actor is a bit tricky. Actors feel left out when not working and in order to not feel so or dissatisfied or think about what I don’t have, writing is a good outlet for me. I enjoy it and use my downtime to write scripts, but I don’t consider myself a full time writer- I am an actor first,” he says.

Glad that the vaccine is out now, he says he wants to see everyone get it soon. “We took the fact that we could breathe freely for granted and the universe taught us a hard lesson. I want to see people without masks on the road and I hope the vaccine works,” says the Permanent Roommates actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Kajal Aggarwal in Live Telecast.
Kajal Aggarwal in Live Telecast.
web series

Here’s why Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of Live Telecast

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • Kajal Aggarwal could not sleep during the filming of her digital debut, Live Telecast, because the shoot location was 'extremely isolated' and she was scared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kritika Bharadwaj (Actor)
Kritika Bharadwaj (Actor)
web series

Kritika Bharadwaj: I feel blessed to be on the right path

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Hailing from Lucknow, young actor Kritika Bharadwaj is all excited about finally getting opportunities to make a mark in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
Actor Keshav Sadhna (Instagram/keshavsadhna)
web series

Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Past year, has been exceptionally tough for the entire mankind, including the entertainment industry, but on the contrary it turned out to be a dream phase for UPite Keshav Sadhna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iqbal Khan starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment.
Iqbal Khan starred in two web shows – BODS and Crackdown in 2020, which were received well, and was recently seen in a short, Punishment.
web series

In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The actor, who has been part of projects on OTT and films, says he believes that nothing is in our hands and wants to do my bit for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Abbas Zaffar directed the multistarrer, Taandav.
Ali Abbas Zaffar directed the multistarrer, Taandav.
web series

A global audience, no box office pressure, draw directors to OTT

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:36 PM IST
A format that allows creative freedom in storytelling, popularity of shows across languages, and a wide reach make streaming platforms popular with filmmakers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier kicks off after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
web series

Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer leaves fans sad with Captain America's funeral

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Marvel fans were treated to an explosive new trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shena Wagh wrapped the shooting of OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad on Sunday. (Sourced)
Actor Shena Wagh wrapped the shooting of OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’ in Moradabad on Sunday. (Sourced)
web series

Sheha Wagh takes inspiration from

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Playing a cricket captain and star batsman in her debut OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’, actor Sneha Wagh has taken inspiration from the likes of MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
WandaVision welcomed a very unexpected character on board on Friday.
web series

WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Fans could not believe their eyes when a very unexpected character landed in an even more unexpected manner in the fifth episode of Marvel's WandaVision, which premiered on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
Stills from Unpaused and Ghost Stories.
web series

Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Paava Kadhaigal: Anthologies back with a bang on OTT platforms

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:22 PM IST
A blend of multiple short films, the genre is gaining steam on OTT platforms. We talk to actors and makers about this renewed interest in the format.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
Actor Maanvi Gagroo is currently shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots Please!
web series

Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage

By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Tripling actor Maanvi Gagroo talks about having a satisfying stint on the web platforms and also what makes her worry about its growing popularity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
Namit is excited to be celebrating the comeback of theatre by performing live at Prithvi theatre.
web series

Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The Aarya actor will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his play Stories In A Song by performing the play live in theatre after a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
Manoj Bajpayee in a still from The Family Man.
web series

The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series "Emily in Paris." The program was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
web series

Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
Courtroom dramas such as Nail Polish and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors that released recently have been received well by the audience.
web series

Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:46 PM IST
With shows such as Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors , Nail Polish, Illegal, Your Honour and The Verdict – State vs Nanavati doing well on the web, industry insiders talk about what makes courtroom dramas a hit with the audience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
Plabita Borthakur’s Chote Nawab recently won the best feature film award at The Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati.
web series

Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Actor Plabita Borthakur agrees that with the boom on OTT, there is no longer demarcations as such that big screen or small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP