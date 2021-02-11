Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas had a kinder 2020 as he had four digital releases - Official Bhootiyagiri, Wakaalat From Home and Dark 7 White, and the web film, Unpaused. But not many know that the actor is also a writer. He has written scripts for the film, Love Per Square Foot (LPSF; 2018) and web shows, Tripling, and Bang Baaja Baarat. He isn’t shooting for anything this month, so he shares that he took up some writing projects, including a romantic comedy and few other films.
“My project was supposed to start shoot abroad in January but due to new wave of Corona, it got pushed. I hope to start shooting a web show next month and hopefully, another web series, I shot for last year will stream soon. As for writing, I am at a nascent stage and I don’t write full-time. I prefer to write a story and then pitch. Thankfully, all my scripts have been made into shows or films,” he divulges.
Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best. There is no pressure and he can write freely. He shares, “Like in LPSF’s case, my friend (actor) Anand Tiwari had a story and we wrote the script in 2012 which got made in 2018. We were just excited to write the script, which worked for us. I had narrated Tripling’s idea to a producer, who loved it and I developed the script. And the romantic comedy I am writing now, is the first time when someone has come to me with an idea to develop.”
Having found a creative outlet as a writer, Vyas admits he is “essentially an actor”. “Once an actor, always an actor! That won’t change but the thing is that writing keeps me away from feeling insecure as an actor. You maybe the most secure person on earth but being an actor is a bit tricky. Actors feel left out when not working and in order to not feel so or dissatisfied or think about what I don’t have, writing is a good outlet for me. I enjoy it and use my downtime to write scripts, but I don’t consider myself a full time writer- I am an actor first,” he says.
Glad that the vaccine is out now, he says he wants to see everyone get it soon. “We took the fact that we could breathe freely for granted and the universe taught us a hard lesson. I want to see people without masks on the road and I hope the vaccine works,” says the Permanent Roommates actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Kajal Aggarwal couldn’t sleep throughout the shoot of Live Telecast
- Kajal Aggarwal could not sleep during the filming of her digital debut, Live Telecast, because the shoot location was 'extremely isolated' and she was scared.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kritika Bharadwaj: I feel blessed to be on the right path
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Keshav Sadhna: On work front, 2020 was a blessing for me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In life, my goal is not to make a lot of money or do a lot of work but be content, and have a carefree and satisfied life: Iqbal Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A global audience, no box office pressure, draw directors to OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Falcon and Winter Soldier trailer leaves fans sad with Captain America's funeral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sheha Wagh takes inspiration from
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WandaVision episode 5 stuns fans with that unexpected arrival. See reactions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghost Stories, Unpaused, Paava Kadhaigal: Anthologies back with a bang on OTT platforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanvi Gagroo: I hope star culture does not come to OTT, as they’ll come with their own baggage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Life comes full circle for Namit Das with the revival of theatre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Family Man season 2 delayed till summer, Raj and DK announce
- Directors Raj and DK have announced that the second season of The Family Man will be delayed till the summer. This comes after reports that Amazon Prime Video was considering delaying the show's release following the Tandav controversy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even an Emily in Paris writer can't believe it got two Golden Globe nominations
- Deborah Copaken, one of the writers of Emily in Paris, has expressed her shock at the show being nominated for two Golden Globes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Courtroom sagas on OTTs a hit with audiences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plabita Borthakur: There’s no longer a race to become a big screen actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox