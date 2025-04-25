You Season 5 internet reactions: ‘Maybe he wasn’t the problem, maybe it’s us’

!!SPOILERS AHEAD FOR YOU SEASON 5!! Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg in New York City with You season 5. The fatally obsessive book lover returns to where he started but in a new avatar, thanks to his marriage to billionaire CEO Kate Lockwood played by Charlotte Ritchie. In the current season, he is seen as a devoted husband and father. Does his scary past threaten his new life? With psychological thriller's season 5 dropping on Netflix on April 24, fans are divided in their reviews. Psychological thriller You season 5 is now streaming on Netflix

(Also read: You Season 5 review: A dull, slow burn ending for a killer obsession)

Reddit users unhappy that Joe thought himself as a victim

Reddit users felt that the show could have done better. One user wrote, "I feel like it could have been done better. Some subplots should have been taken out. Maybe seeing more of him on trial or in jail or being analysed would have been interesting. I think a lot of the TikTok stuff and focus on Bronte/Louise was strange."

The fans were unhappy that Joe thought he was the victim till the end.

"That's what was missing lol, Joe never really faced his crimes. Even in the end he still thinks he's the victim. They should've stripped him bare, made him face the consequences of his actions".

Another Reddit user defended the end and said, "That’s the thing. Joe will NEVER face his crimes head on. He will continue to delude himself and gaslight forever. He will do it on the stand at court, at gunpoint, it doesn’t matter. Because he’s too deep in his psychosis to ever take responsibility. That maybe disappointing to us but it’s true to the character. Trial scenes or something else would waste the audience time because he will never give us what we want. So it’s wise to focus FINALLY on the victims and let him fade into irrelevance. But still people have this wish fulfillment fantasy. From everyone reactions I think the final line is prophetic. Maybe he wasn’t the problem maybe it’s us..."

A person noted, “Started off slow but overall better than season 4 and a tidy ending. I will say I didn't like that Bronte became a main character. I would've enjoyed more of a focus on the current characters. I was disappointed that she was the one who ended up physically taking him down. And I thought it was weird she had a little synopsis type thing at the end (about finding herself etc) because who is she??? Lol. I was practically shaking with excitement when Marienne showed up to join Kate & Nadia, thinking they were going to team up to end him. &Marienne was looking fierce!”

Reviewers were also frustrated about Kate's character portrayed as a “redeemable savior”

"Thank you!! I thought I was the only one who was incredibly frustrated with how they were portraying her to be some redeemable savior. She killed children in the past and ordered a hit on a relative of hers because of the fear of it being leaked. The fact that she somehow survived being shot and hit with a mallet while burning alive in the basement was also ridiculous. I liked this season and joes ending, it gives us closure while also playing it semi safe for the side that still wanted Joe Alive. I just felt that they completely misfired on certain plot points and character conclusions. It’s like a 7.5/10 tbh," the user wrote.

About You season 5

Following his London escapades, Joe is back in New York after three years with his wife Kate by his side. Kate is now the CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, and the couple is living the high life. After confessing his murderous past to Kate, her rather calm acceptance hints that she might be just as dark as he is. Madeline Brewer is seen playing Bronte on the show, while Anna Camp plays double role as Joe sister-in-laws, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood. The rest of the cast includes Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood and Nava Mau as Detective Marquez.