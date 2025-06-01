When is King of the Hill reboot releasing? Cast and where to watch

After 16 years, King of the Hill is making a comeback. The new season—Season 14—will be released on August 4, 2025. All 10 episodes will come out on the same day, so fans can watch the whole season at once. In the US, the show will stream only on Hulu, and international viewers can watch it on Disney+ through the Hulu hub. All 10 episodes of King Hill will come out on the same day, so fans can watch the whole season at once.

The show was originally created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. It aired from 1997 to 2009, and people loved it for its mix of humor, family stories, and small-town life. It’s set in a made-up town called Arlen, Texas, and follows propane salesman Hank Hill, his quirky family, and his funny neighbors.

What’s new in Arlen?

The new season picks up about 15 years later. Hank and Peggy Hill have just come back from Saudi Arabia, where Hank was working in propane. But Arlen has changed. The town now has things like social media, smart homes, and delivery drones.

Bobby Hill, who used to be a goofy middle schooler, is now 21 years old and living in Dallas. He’s trying to become a professional chef. His story now focuses on adult life, chasing dreams, and figuring out who he is.

Some of Bobby’s old friends are back too:

Connie is a violinist living in New York.

Joseph is still his wild, funny self.

Chane returns and reconnects with Bobby.

Dale Gribble, always full of conspiracy theories, is now worried about AI and tech surveillance—bringing in new jokes that feel very current.

There’s also a new high school principal, and many local businesses in Arlen have closed or changed. The show still feels like King of the Hill, but now it talks about today’s issues too—like climate change, politics, and how people live in a digital world.

Bobby Hill grows up

One of the biggest changes in the show is Bobby Hill. He’s not a kid anymore—he’s an adult trying to make it as a chef. His life brings new stories about growing up, working toward goals, and reconnecting with old friends.

Who’s back in the cast?

The original cast is back:

Mike Judge voices Hank Hill and Boomhauer.

Kathy Najimy is back as Peggy Hill.

Pamela Adlon returns as Bobby.

Stephen Root is back as Bill.

Lauren Tom returns as Minh.

Ashley Gardner is back as Nancy.

Jonathan Joss returns as John Redcorn.

Sadly, Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale, passed away in 2023. But he finished voice work for six episodes. Toby Huss is stepping in to voice Dale in the other four episodes.

The new season also has a brand-new opening scene that shows what life is like today. You’ll see Boomhauer wearing a VR headset, Bobby scrolling on a food app, and Dale flying a drone while warning about AI. It’s a fun way to show how the world has changed, but the heart of the show is still the same.

A sneak peek of the revival was shown at the ATX TV Festival in Austin on May 30, 2025. Fans loved it and were happy to see that the show still feels like King of the Hill, just with a modern twist.