Yuzvendra Chahal was naughty but very sincere for cricket: Yuzi's mother shares anecdotes

Last month, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the first bowler to take 300 T20 wickets in a single country. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal with his mother Sunita | Photo: Raajessh Kashyap

On Mother’s Day, today, the Punjab Kings leg-spinner credits his mother homemaker Sunita Chahal, for his success.

“When I was a child, my parents ensured that I was involved in sports. My mother (Sunita Chahal) would wake up before me to get things ready. She created a diet chart for me that we followed sincerely. Even now, when things get tough, my mom always motivates me and supports me every step of the way.”

However, his mother, who made sure we were all comfortable and taken care of well when I visited them at their house in Delhi-NCR, says, “It’s all Yuzi. He has always been very hardworking and sincere. Even when he was a child, he would be ready by 5am because the older boys would take him along to play go to play. If he got late, they wouldn’t take him. So, he would be ready and wait for them on his own."

While Yuzi, who represented India at the World Youth Chess Championship and won the National Under-12 title in 2002, was sharp at chess as well, his mother reveals, cricket was always his passion. “He would sit for six hours straight practising chess. He was very focused. But his passion was always cricket. Wo chess iss shart pe khelta tha ki cricket khelne diyajayega usse,” says Sunita warmly.

“We got him into sports so that he wouldn’t get into bad habits or bad company. With his hard work and focus, he has created history,” she says dotingly.

And like any other child, his naughty antics kept the house buzzing with laughter and fun. “Crircket ke liye subah 5 bje tayar hoajata tha, lekin when it was time to go to school, he would hide. Everyone would be rushing around, so his sisters would have to track him down or pull him out from behind the curtains and give him a good scolding,” she says laughing.

“But he has always been loving and caring. He spends time with us and loves his sisters, too. He is very busy, but he still looks after everyone. We are all very proud of him,” she smiles.