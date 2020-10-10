e-paper
Home / Environment / Delhi’s air quality continues to remain under ‘poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain under ‘poor’ category

Air quality continues to remain under the ‘poor category’ in the national capital, with the air quality index (AQI) of areas such as Jahangirpuri and ITO

environment Updated: Oct 10, 2020 18:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
New Delhi [India]
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Wednesday had forecasted deterioration of air quality in the national capital with increasing magnitude till October 10.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Wednesday had forecasted deterioration of air quality in the national capital with increasing magnitude till October 10. (Unsplash)
         

Air quality continues to remain under the ‘poor category’ in the national capital, with the air quality index (AQI) of areas such as Jahangirpuri and ITO standing at 267 and 257 respectively, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee informed on Saturday.

In Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI recorded at 248 while it stood at 230 in Anand Vihar.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Wednesday had forecasted deterioration of air quality in the national capital with increasing magnitude till October 10.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had inspected a construction site at Pragati Maidan where an anti-smog gun has been deployed as part of the measures to control pollution.

Rai had said that the Delhi government has taken steps to fight pollution and wants cooperation from other states.

On Thursday, he had started a centralised war room at the Secretariat to control air pollution while coordination from all agencies.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

