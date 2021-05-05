IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Germany aims for 65% carbon emissions reduction by 2030: Report
Under the new targets, reported by Der Spiegel earlier, Germany would aim for net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Under the new targets, reported by Der Spiegel earlier, Germany would aim for net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned.(AP file photo. Representative image)
environment

Germany aims for 65% carbon emissions reduction by 2030: Report

Last week, Germany's constitutional court said the government had failed to set out how it would bring carbon emissions down beyond 2030 to almost zero by 2050, and that this was unfairly burdening future generations.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 04:35 PM IST

Germany plans to raise its target for carbon emissions reduction by 2030 to 65% from 55%, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the new targets, reported by Der Spiegel earlier, Germany would aim for net zero emissions by 2045, five years earlier than initially planned.

Last week, Germany's constitutional court said the government had failed to set out how it would bring carbon emissions down beyond 2030 to almost zero by 2050, and that this was unfairly burdening future generations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP