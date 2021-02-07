IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / 'Provide new tractors': Tikait to NGT on order to ban old diesel tractors
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait(ANI Photo)
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait(ANI Photo)
environment

'Provide new tractors': Tikait to NGT on order to ban old diesel tractors

'Tractor Kranti (revolution)' became a buzz word after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's call on Saturday for mobilising support of tractor-owners for the ongoing stir against the contentious agri-marketing laws
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:47 PM IST

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agricultural laws are rallying behind the call for a 'tractor revolution', while expressing disappointment over a 2014 NGT order banning diesel vehicles, including tractors, older than 10 years in Delhi-NCR.

'Tractor Kranti (revolution)' became a buzz word after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's call on Saturday for mobilising support of tractor-owners for the ongoing stir against the contentious agri-marketing laws.

During a speech to supporters at the Ghazipur protest site Saturday, Tikait reached out to the farming community, many of whom, especially in the Delhi NCR, have been upset over the National Green Tribunal's order.

The November 26, 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that any petrol vehicle older than 15 years and diesel one older than 10 years shall not be permitted to ply on the roads in Delhi-NCR.

Among others, farmers in western Uttar Pradesh districts like Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli and Meerut have been apprehensive of the decision.

"As per this order, my tractor which I bought eight years ago will go out of use after two years or at max, after seven years if the 15-year rule is imposed. It will be a huge loss," Muzaffarnagar resident Vikas Kadiyan, who owns 40 bigha land, told PTI over the phone.

The NGT order came into focus again after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on February 1 announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles.

Sitharaman had said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years. Other fine details about the policy are still awaited.

Opposing the NGT order, Tikait had told the crowd on Saturday, "The tractors which run in the farms will now run at the NGT’s office in Delhi also. Until recently, they had not asked which vehicles are 10 years old. What is their plan? Phase out tractors older than 10 years and help the corporates? But the tractors older than 10 years will also run, and the movement (for repeal of the new farm laws) will also be strengthened."


He said more and more farmers across the country will participate in the ongoing farmers’ stir for rollback of the contentious farm laws.

"Recently, 20,000 tractors were in Delhi and the next target is taking that number to 40 lakh," Tikait had said.

The order’s implications have been felt far and wide in parts of the national capital region, which altogether comprises 23 districts from the three states of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and the entire national capital territory of Delhi, spanning about 55,083 sq km, according to the NCR planning board.

Farmers say that a one-line response to the decision is not easy and suggest that a broader perspective is required to order phasing out of tractors. Not all farmers can afford to buy new tractors, and the old ones are generally 15 to 20 years old, they say.

"Before such a decision is implemented, it would have been better if the NGT had asked the government in Delhi to replace all their old vehicles and see how difficult and expensive the process could be. Also, train engines running on diesel should be stopped and aircraft stopped in Delhi, if environment is the real concern," the 38-year-old Kadiyan said.

Farmers say tractors are not only used for tilling farmlands but also in transportation e.g. carrying sugarcane to sugar mills in western UP.

Instead of a blanket ban, the status of vehicles could be checked individually and documents like Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate be reviewed to decide which ones should go off the roads, they added.

Manji Singh Rai, the President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) said, "Tractors are like our sons. We don't drive tractors in the city. We work with them in the fields. Farmers use tractors for 20-25 years. They do not have money to buy new ones."

"If the government is so concerned about old vehicles, it should provide new tractors to the farmers," he said about government's proposed vehicle scrapping policy.

Ranjit Singh, a farmer protester from Monga, said, "The government brings only those laws that are against the farmers. Tractor is not just a machinery for us, it's like a family member for us that helps us earn our livelihood.

"The tractors run fine for 20 years. With a little more care and maintenance, they can be used for 25-30 years." PTI KIS/VIT GJS TIR TIR

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ngt panel national green tribunal
app
Close
The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the U.S.-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.(Unsplash)
The study on climate change views, organized by Brazil's Institute of Technology and Society and the U.S.-based Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, found younger Brazilians in particular see global warming as a major threat to their lives now, as well as in the future.(Unsplash)
environment

Struck by Amazon fires, Brazilians say they want more environmental protection

Reuters, Sao Paulo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:15 PM IST
More than three-quarters of Brazilians think Amazon rainforest fires have hurt the country's image - and that environmental protection should become a priority for the country, even at an economic cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Changes in the ocean soundscape affect wide swaths of marine life, from tiny snapping shrimp to huge right whales(Unsplash)
Changes in the ocean soundscape affect wide swaths of marine life, from tiny snapping shrimp to huge right whales(Unsplash)
environment

Under the sea, humans have changed ocean sounds

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:12 AM IST
Not only are humans changing the surface and temperature of the planet, but also its sounds – and those shifts are detectable even in the open ocean.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Net Present Value is the upfront payment made by various infrastructure projects for the loss of forests and its ecosystem services, and is used for various conservation efforts by the ministry.(HT Photo)
Net Present Value is the upfront payment made by various infrastructure projects for the loss of forests and its ecosystem services, and is used for various conservation efforts by the ministry.(HT Photo)
environment

Government may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:37 AM IST
In 2002, SC had directed that infrastructure projects pay NPV for the forest loss while hearing the TN Godavarman Thirumulpad Vs. Union of India case related to forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prime minister’s goal to slash pollution by 68% in the four decades through 2030 could put Britain on track to deliver net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
The prime minister’s goal to slash pollution by 68% in the four decades through 2030 could put Britain on track to deliver net-zero emissions by the middle of the century.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
environment

Parts of Britain are already hitting 2030 carbon targets: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Britain has pledged the deepest cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in the Group of 20 nations to put the U.K. at the vanguard of the fight against climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall, the planet was about .05 degrees (.03 degrees Celsius) warmer for the year because the air had fewer cooling aerosols, which unlike carbon dioxide is pollution you can see. (Unsplash)
Overall, the planet was about .05 degrees (.03 degrees Celsius) warmer for the year because the air had fewer cooling aerosols, which unlike carbon dioxide is pollution you can see. (Unsplash)
environment

Study: Pandemic's cleaner air added heat to warming planet

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Earth spiked a bit of a fever in 2020, partly because of cleaner air from the pandemic lockdown, a new study found.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
Our motive is to spread the message of women empowerment. The Uttarakhand government is supporting us," says one of the two women, Suruti Rawat. (Representative Image)(Stock Image; Pexels)
india news

From Wagah to Arunachal, women cycle to promote pollution free environment

ANI, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:16 AM IST
We are starting a trans-Himalaya cycling expedition with an aim of spreading awareness regarding women empowerment and clean Himalaya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
environment

Industries outside NCR have major influence on Delhi’s air quality: New study

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:37 AM IST
TERI’s analysis found that in 32 pollution monitoring stations, there was an average reduction of 43% and 61% in PM2.5 and NOx concentrations respectively in 2020 during the lockdown period
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
In this file picture, a flooded Collectorate Ghat at the bank of Ganga River in Patna can be seen following heavy monsoon showers in July 2020(PTI File Photo)
environment

SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The top court was hearing a plea filed by Patna resident Ashok Kumar Sinha against June 30, 2020 order of NGT dismissing his plea against illegal constructions and permanent encroachments on the eco-fragile floodplains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new observations show about a half-meter of sea rise by the end of the century can now be expected with just a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Oceans could rise more than 1 meter at 2 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that will be easily passed under current climate policies. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The new observations show about a half-meter of sea rise by the end of the century can now be expected with just a 0.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. Oceans could rise more than 1 meter at 2 degrees Celsius, a trajectory that will be easily passed under current climate policies. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
environment

Sea levels rising faster than most pessimistic forecasts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The revised estimates published Tuesday in Ocean Science impact the two-fifths of the Earth’s population who live near coastlines. Insured property worth trillions of dollars could face even greater danger from floods, superstorms and tidal surges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
India also has other important and endangered megafauna like dugongs and whale sharks whose population status is unknown, say the guidelines.(Reuters)
environment

10k aquatic mammals fall victim to fishing vessels each year: Government

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The guidelines aims to reduce bycatch by spreading awareness among fishing communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the University of Colorado at Boulder in the US said the thickness of this top layer of the ocean is responsible for marine heat events.(Unsplash)
environment

Marine heat waves may become more intense, frequent, say scientists

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The mixed layer of the ocean which blankets the top 20 to 200 metres is becoming thinner each year, says a new study which warns that the continued loss of this buffer may lead to more frequent and destructive warming events such as marine heat waves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 7, 2020 shows the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility in Lubmin, north eastern Germany. - Construction work resumed Friday, December 11, 2020 on the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is to bring Russian gas to Germany, the project's managers said, despite protests from the United States. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)(AFP)
environment

Decaying urban gas lines are fueling global warming

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Researchers in Europe have devised a way to find methane leaks hidden in crumbling infrastructure. It’s part of a little-known race to slash greenhouse gases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The coast line of south Andaman Island near Port Blair. (File photo)
The coast line of south Andaman Island near Port Blair. (File photo)
environment

Denotify turtle nesting site in Andaman for shipment project: Wildlife board

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The National Board for Wildlife has suggested the implementation of a mitigation plan to facilitate nesting of turtles as well as connectivity between the Galathea river and the Bay of Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
This 2001 photo provided by Dr. Greg Skomal shows a shortfin mako shark off the coast of Massachusetts.(AP)
environment

Empty seas: Oceanic shark populations dropped 71% since 1970

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Scientists have known for decades that individual shark species are declining, but a new study drawing on 57 global datasets underscores just how dramatically worldwide populations have collapsed in the past half century.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
In many participating countries, it is the first time that large-scale polling of public opinion has ever been conducted on the topic of climate change.(Pixabay)
environment

World's largest survey on climate change: Majority call for wide-ranging action

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The United Nations Development Programme's 'Peoples' Climate Vote' reflects views of over half the world's population, which indicate that 64 per cent of participants believe that climate change is a global emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP