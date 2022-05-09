Home / Environment / Relevance of equity in global environmental conversations
environment

Relevance of equity in global environmental conversations

  • India has often pointed out the importance of equity during global environmental conversations, a hard reality which steers our decisions.
File photo- Environmental justice group Rise St. James speaks against plans for a $9.4 billion chemical complex near Donaldsonville, La. Lavigne in South Bend, Indiana in March 2020.( (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))
File photo- Environmental justice group Rise St. James speaks against plans for a $9.4 billion chemical complex near Donaldsonville, La. Lavigne in South Bend, Indiana in March 2020.( (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert))
Published on May 09, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

By Bharati Chaturvedi - Something telling happened in the United States a few days ago. The Department of Justice set up a new Office of Environmental Justice, or EJ. It’s a landmark acknowledgement that indigenous people, people of colour and the poor are most harmed by toxicity, pollution, climate change and other environmental catastrophes.

Moreover, it’s a win for the many campaigns and individuals who have tenaciously fought for EJ. Who doesn’t remember Hurricane Katrina or Erin Brockovich?

What do these shifting sands mean for India? As I see it, putting people at the centre of environmental discourse is going to become the new global normal. India has often pointed out the importance of equity during global environmental conversations, a hard reality which steers our decisions. Running this office impactfully will push the US to appreciate the challenges and high costs of addressing environmental injustice and ushering in equity. Point is, whose equity, whose people? Countries should not be insular in their approach, protecting those who live within their territories while abandoning others.

EJ doesn’t mean much if it’s abandoned in global conversations. The US can act in this spirit on some items of the Fourth Annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue this April. Reliable and affordable energy, mentioned in the document, is a case of point, as India enters the era of intense heat waves. The US can take several steps that sync with environmental justice. Perhaps make new technology available or underwrite costs of recycling solar waste. The possibilities are endless once the idea of equity is jointly owned.

(The writer is founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
environment
environment
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out