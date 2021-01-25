IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.(Unsplash)
environment

Renewables Beat Fossil Fuels in EU for First Time Last Year

Europe needs to double the share of electricity produced from renewable sources by the end of the decade
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST

Renewables are for the first time the dominant power source in Europe’s electric grid.

In a year that saw pandemic restrictions sap energy demand across the continent, the drop in supply came mostly from more expensive power from fossil fuels. That helped green sources take the biggest share of the European Union’s generation, a portion that will keep growing as the bloc moves to achieve its climate goals.

The trajectory is likely to be steep. Europe needs to double the share of electricity produced from renewable sources by the end of the decade to have a chance of meeting a stricter target of reducing emissions at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, according to a report last week.

Renewables produced 38% of the EU’s electricity in 2020, up from 34% in 2019. That was just enough to surpass fossil-powered generation for the first time, which dropped to 37%, according to analysis of grid data by research organizations Ember and Agora Energiewende. The report adds to data that showed last year was the greenest ever for British power generation.

“At the start of a decade of global climate action, it is compelling that Europe has reached this green power tipping point,” said Dave Jones, an electricity analyst at Ember and the lead author of the report. “Rapid growth in wind and solar has forced coal into decline, but this is just the beginning.”

Wind and solar generation increased about 10% compared to 2019. Coal production fell 20%, to about half the level it was five years ago. Gas generation fell as well, about 4%, but was still 12% higher than the median gas generation of the last 10 years.

The shift away from coal has brought down the carbon intensity of Europe’s power by 29% in the last five years. That could accelerate if the EU is able to expand its decarbonization efforts and replace gas with renewable power.

That intensity could have been even lower had it not been for a decline in the bloc’s nuclear power sector. Generation from nuclear power plants dropped 10% in 2020, the biggest decline in at least 30 years. French and Belgian plants suffered from outages and a couple large nuclear plants were closed in Germany and Sweden at the end of 2019. Low-carbon nuclear generation will continue to fall as some countries phase it out from their electric grids.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
renewable european union fossil fuels
app
Close
e-paper
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
An aerial view of floating ice taken by a drone launched from Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship in the Arctic Ocean.(Reuters)
environment

Earth is losing ice faster today than in the mid-1990s, study suggests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The melting of land ice – on Antarctica, Greenland and mountain glaciers – added enough water to the ocean during the three-decade time period to raise the average global sea level by 3.5 centimeters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
Syringe management is not new to the Health Ministry, which has enormous experience in vaccinations.(Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
environment

Let’s handle the Covid-19 vaccination waste too

By Bharati Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Already, estimates are the pandemic may have resulted in a monthly global waste of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves. These are part of the ecosystem, even if they are first upcycled. Let’s prevent that polluting pathway for our syringes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility&lt;200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
Large scale dense to very dense fog (visibility<200m) has been reported over the northern plains as per satellite images(Courtesy- IMD)
environment

Dense fog covers entire northern plains, cold wave conditions to return in Delhi

By Jayashree Nandi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Cold wave conditions are likely to return to the capital starting Republic Day, when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
Hasdeo Arand forests are dense, biodiversity rich and inhabited by tribals. (Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT Photo)
environment

Ten gram sabhas object to mining in Chhattisgarh's biodiversity rich forest

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Among the major concerns of the gram sabhas with the proposed acquisition of the forest land is that it is being done without their consent and even before the land is diverted under the provisions of the forest conservation act
READ FULL STORY
Close
“One water connection to a household makes a big difference; you can’t imagine. It bring confidence to the family,” Shekhawat said.
“One water connection to a household makes a big difference; you can’t imagine. It bring confidence to the family,” Shekhawat said.
environment

Rural women to help monitor tap water quality

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The government will put up inexpensive water-quality testing infrastructure accessible to every village to achieve the mission, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat in his keynote address at the Hindustan Times Environment Conclave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts also said that it was not just rising temperatures, but change in the rainfall pattern and delayed monsoon that were taking their toll on the health of rivers.(HT photo)
Experts also said that it was not just rising temperatures, but change in the rainfall pattern and delayed monsoon that were taking their toll on the health of rivers.(HT photo)
environment

‘Citizens need to help save rivers’

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:43 AM IST
“It should be a people’s movement. Each and every state and district in the river’s catchment area and every citizen should be involved in this movement,” Kalyan Rudra, a Kolkata-based expert on rivers and water bodies and chairman of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, said at the Hindustan Times Environment Conclave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government claims to have provided over 30 million such connections in the past one year.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
The government claims to have provided over 30 million such connections in the past one year.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
environment

‘Community participation key to Jal Jeevan Mission success’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019 with the aim of providing functional tap connections to every rural household in five years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mirza recalled that when she started talking about environmental protection 15 years ago, there were a few people in the mainstream media who were reporting anything at all.(File Photo)
Mirza recalled that when she started talking about environmental protection 15 years ago, there were a few people in the mainstream media who were reporting anything at all.(File Photo)
environment

Dia, Bhumi hope more filmmakers and actors join hands for environmental actions

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Bhumi Pednekar, who founded a pan-India digital initiative called Climate Warrior in September 2019, said that she understood the power of cultural platforms to spread awareness long time back.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
environment

HT Environment Conclave: Citizens can help check river pollution, say experts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Experts also said climate change was compounding the problem of river pollution because the flow of water in many perennial rivers was likely to get reduced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andheria said the approximate figures from around 100 years ago show India had 40,000 tigers then, compared to which, the current numbers are very low.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Andheria said the approximate figures from around 100 years ago show India had 40,000 tigers then, compared to which, the current numbers are very low.(HT FILE PHOTO)
environment

‘Tiger numbers low due to decline in forest cover’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Anish Andheria, president of the Wildlife Conservation Trust, speaking at a Hindustan Times Environment Conclave session about finding balance between wildlife protection and development, said India still has habitat for tigers that goes beyond the areas supporting tigers today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On India’s vulnerability, Nair said, based on the climate change projections and past data, the Indian monsoon is robust, rainy days were declining and dry spells were increasing.(Representative image)
On India’s vulnerability, Nair said, based on the climate change projections and past data, the Indian monsoon is robust, rainy days were declining and dry spells were increasing.(Representative image)
environment

‘Extreme weather events may surge in near future’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:36 AM IST
India needs to be ready and come up with specific projection models on how these changes will affect agriculture, health, water resources, energy and other sectors to cope with their impact, M Rajeevan Nair, secretary to the ministry of earth sciences said at a session on Climate Change and the Green Economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts also stressed the need to spread awareness that pollution is not just an urban problem.(HT Photo)
Experts also stressed the need to spread awareness that pollution is not just an urban problem.(HT Photo)
environment

‘Lockdown lessons can help govt’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:31 AM IST
“Right after we came out of the lockdown, we saw both pollution levels as well as {vehicular} traffic increasing, and quite dramatically so. This was, however, expected because it was a forced change and not because of systemic changes made,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director (research and advocacy), Centre for Science and Environment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javadekar said even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries.(AFP)
Javadekar said even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries.(AFP)
environment

India calls for equity in carbon space allocation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar expressed concern that the developing world would be deprived of its right to grow once the saturation point is reached.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)
environment

HT Environment Conclave: Reserve carbon space for developing world, says Javadekar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar flagged that while net-zero commitments were in the distant future, even pre-2020 targets haven’t been met by many developed countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP