The acronym you need to learn today: GLOF

At least 22 people were killed and over a hundred were missing after incessant rain and the collapse of what is known as a glacial lake sent torrents of water down the Teesta river, which washed away homes, smashed through close to a dozen bridges and cleaved a hydroelectricity dam that powered the remote north Sikkim region. PREMIUM A view of the damaged Sikkim Urja, the state's biggest hydro power project, after flash floods on the Teesta river on October 4 washed away the dam and the bridge connecting the powerhouse. (Twitter photo)

Disaster struck at around 1.30am on Wednesday, and by late afternoon, the cause of the flooding was identified as unusually intense rain and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). The Indian Space Research Organisation in a statement said that its satellites observed that “the (South Lhonak Lake) had burst”.

What is a GLOF?

As a glacier retreats, a phenomenon more common now as temperatures continue to soar, it leaves behind a glacial lake. As the ice melts, the water collects in the depression that once formed the glacier. This water is dammed by moraine (loose regolith and rock), or unstable ice. Over time, as the glacial lake swells, the pressure on the moraine dam containing it increases.

Often these dams break, due to reasons as varied as landslide debris falling on it, heavy rainfall increasing the lake volume, or fragmentation at source. What results is a sudden tsunami-like gush of water, which rushes down mountain slopes.

“There has been a substantial increase in the number of glacial lakes as the glaciers are melting due to global warming. When the glaciers advance, they erode the river bed, leading to the deepening of the river. Also, climate change has resulted in erratic precipitation, including events like cloudbursts, as we saw in Sikkim, leading to the partial breach of the moraine dam,” said Farooq Azam, glaciologist, Indian Institute of Technology - Indore, in a statement.

Last documented event

While there was speculation that the 2021 flooding in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was due to a similar glacial event, the last such disaster – where there was consensus on the reason being a GLOF – was in 2013 in Kedarnath.

In June that year, the state received an unusual amount of rainfall, and the Chorabari glacier melted into a lake that burst into the Mandakini River. In the following days, the official death toll was placed close to 6,000.

How common is it?

GLOF as a climate risk is so ill-perceived that Google searches for any western media outlet pages on it throws up articles on Golf instead. The incidence, however, is higher.

In July 2015, the Lemthang Tsho GLOF breached in north-western Bhutan after two days of incessant rainfall. The impact of the flooding was minimal, but experts pointed to the vulnerability of glaciers in the region soon after the event. A more alarming example is perhaps of Pakistan, where at least 30 GLOF incidents were reported in the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral in a two-month period last year, which the country’s meteorological agency attributed to “unprecedented hot weather”.