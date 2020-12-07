e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Environment / Why bird feeding should stop

Why bird feeding should stop

We fed bread corners to sparrows ourselves, dismayed when crows snatched them instead. In many mandirs, feeding birds is what people do. People over-feed pigeons all over Indian cities.

environment Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:04 IST
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bharati Chaturvedi
Bird feeding must be phased out, just like petting zoos are mostly done.
Bird feeding must be phased out, just like petting zoos are mostly done.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
         

My grand-aunt would collect the leftover rice and feed it to the birds. We fed bread corners to sparrows ourselves, dismayed when crows snatched them instead. In many mandirs, feeding birds is what people do. People over-feed pigeons all over Indian cities.

But should we really feed them?

Instinctively, I was inclined to say no, because it pushes some birds to dominate, proliferate and take over urban ecosystems, pushing other birds out. Then, I began reading the research.

I couldn’t find much on India. Global studies of a particularly tragic tale of the North American House Finch. Thousands of individuals have become blind, thanks to a form of conjunctivitis. They can also catch this contagion from feeders. Another study found sparrows being fed with more lice. The Great Tit, in parts of England, has adapted its bill to forage sunflower seeds people offer. Luckily, these birds also forage naturally. Many fed their young ones only ‘wild food.’

Urbanites bird because we feel good, basically. Why not give up our little urban lawns and plant or cultivate what the birds like to eat. Isn’t it better to stop our pesticide-laden, effluent spewing lifestyles? Why give bread to gulls when you can help them get safe fish? Or plant trees, nurture old trees and shrubs. Bird feeding must be phased out, just like petting zoos are mostly done. Let’s re-train our minds to experience fulfilment from nature in ways that are also kind to nature. Free the birds from feeding, I say.

The writer is the founder and director of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group

tags
top news
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
Farmers across nation break language barriers, join protest
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Price, capacity key areas as Pfizer files for license in India
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
Will cash transfers help SC/STs better? A look at a Niti idea
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
As border agitations continue, vegetables and fruits may become costlier
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
Govt readying vaccine cold storage at airports
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
GST transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore being probed
‘Will always be him’: Hardik reveals the player he draws inspiration from
‘Will always be him’: Hardik reveals the player he draws inspiration from
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In