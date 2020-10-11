e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / A love affair with accessories

A love affair with accessories

Models at Schiaparelli were dripping in gold while Paco Rabanne made animal prints relevant even today and Nina Ricci made a case for bucket hats, here’s a lay down of accessories from Milan and Paris fashion weeks that were strong, fearless and attention grabbing for the women of today.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:54 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Schiaparelli gold glasses
Schiaparelli gold glasses
         

For a woman, accessories are a sign of her style prerogative, be it a bag, pair of boots or a necklace. The right accessory can add gravitas to a plain black dress - like pearls did for Audrey Hepburn and hats did for Isabelle Blow and scarves for Jackie Kennedy. This season, as fashion weeks took a plunge and went digital we saw heart-thumping accessories dominate the runway. Fendi made a comeback with see-through bags, at Louis Vuitton we saw bold belts, Schiaparelli smeared gold and Dolce and Gabbana kept to florals.

While some accessories were classic and for keeps, some were to grab eyeballs. “LV is upping its youth quotient with trending accessories. It’s a new addition to their template classic styles which will surely please their fans and bring in newer ones. Schiaparelli’s edgy accessories are proof that we still like the avant garde edge despite the current grim times. They’re slightly Egyptian fantasy-like. While they might not work for everyday use they’re definitely a grab eye-ball for public figures,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

Stylist Sukriti Grover tells us how to get inspired and what to add in our wardrobes this season. “Keeping in mind the Paris and Milan fashion weeks, one must absolutely add the following accessories to their wardrobe such as - leather wrap tassel heels, oversized hats, floral headpieces, floral earrings, chokers, crystals to name a few. Add them to your simple basic look or head to toe heavy outfit look, accessories are known to create magic to any look,” says Grover.

Articulated in three parts, corresponding to the finger joints, this bijoux-imitating-life accessory perfectly realizes the trompe l’œil heritage of Schiaparelli
Articulated in three parts, corresponding to the finger joints, this bijoux-imitating-life accessory perfectly realizes the trompe l’œil heritage of Schiaparelli ( Instagram )
Bucket hat wrapped with a scarf from Nina Ricci
Bucket hat wrapped with a scarf from Nina Ricci ( Instagram )
At Dolce & Gabbana each outfit is paired with iconic and revisited bags and bold accessories like this headgear
At Dolce & Gabbana each outfit is paired with iconic and revisited bags and bold accessories like this headgear ( Instagram )
Yellow reflectors by Dries Van Noten and Thom Browne
Yellow reflectors by Dries Van Noten and Thom Browne ( Instagram )
Gold accessories from Schiaparelli and Patou
Gold accessories from Schiaparelli and Patou ( Instagram )
Bottle bag by Givenchy
Bottle bag by Givenchy ( Instagram )
Hair clips by Dries Van Noten
Hair clips by Dries Van Noten ( Instagram )
top news
Will Covid-10 cases increase in India during winter? Harsh Vardhan answers
Will Covid-10 cases increase in India during winter? Harsh Vardhan answers
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
‘Ayurveda has holistic approach’: Harsh Vardhan on Ayush-based Covid-19 treatment
‘Ayurveda has holistic approach’: Harsh Vardhan on Ayush-based Covid-19 treatment
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
Are all schools reopening from October 15? Latest updates from states
Are all schools reopening from October 15? Latest updates from states
Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’
Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In