A love affair with accessories

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 13:54 IST

For a woman, accessories are a sign of her style prerogative, be it a bag, pair of boots or a necklace. The right accessory can add gravitas to a plain black dress - like pearls did for Audrey Hepburn and hats did for Isabelle Blow and scarves for Jackie Kennedy. This season, as fashion weeks took a plunge and went digital we saw heart-thumping accessories dominate the runway. Fendi made a comeback with see-through bags, at Louis Vuitton we saw bold belts, Schiaparelli smeared gold and Dolce and Gabbana kept to florals.

While some accessories were classic and for keeps, some were to grab eyeballs. “LV is upping its youth quotient with trending accessories. It’s a new addition to their template classic styles which will surely please their fans and bring in newer ones. Schiaparelli’s edgy accessories are proof that we still like the avant garde edge despite the current grim times. They’re slightly Egyptian fantasy-like. While they might not work for everyday use they’re definitely a grab eye-ball for public figures,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

Stylist Sukriti Grover tells us how to get inspired and what to add in our wardrobes this season. “Keeping in mind the Paris and Milan fashion weeks, one must absolutely add the following accessories to their wardrobe such as - leather wrap tassel heels, oversized hats, floral headpieces, floral earrings, chokers, crystals to name a few. Add them to your simple basic look or head to toe heavy outfit look, accessories are known to create magic to any look,” says Grover.

Articulated in three parts, corresponding to the finger joints, this bijoux-imitating-life accessory perfectly realizes the trompe l’œil heritage of Schiaparelli ( Instagram )

Bucket hat wrapped with a scarf from Nina Ricci ( Instagram )

At Dolce & Gabbana each outfit is paired with iconic and revisited bags and bold accessories like this headgear ( Instagram )

Yellow reflectors by Dries Van Noten and Thom Browne ( Instagram )

Gold accessories from Schiaparelli and Patou ( Instagram )

Bottle bag by Givenchy ( Instagram )