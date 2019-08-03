Accidental twinning and how to infuse some individuality to your attire

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:00 IST

It is 6.30 pm on a Sunday. A slim girl in salmon pink floral printed cotton trousers paired with a white T-shirt walks into a crowded department store in Delhi’s Greater Kailash and stops short as she looks at the girl right in front of her. The other girl is dressed in a pair of shorts, and a short cropped top in exactly the same salmon pink floral print!

With tailored clothes a rarity and most people buying off the rack, twinning (when two people wear the same colour or print in clothes) accidentally – at work, or worse, a party – has happened to most of us. Brands that HT contacted, didn’t answer the question: how many units of a particular design are made? It doesn’t even have to be identical – sometimes the print can be common to a kurta and dress or a skirt and jumpsuit.

It is fun, says Dhatri Bhatt, head of communication, H&M, India, “when we end up wearing the same print but in our unique style.” It doesn’t have to be embarrassing. “It means both of you have great taste,” says stylist Rishi Raj.

There is a reason why ‘twinning’ is trending across social media platforms, with people sharing their twinning moments on their accounts and the Press keeping a hawk’s eye out for celebs caught wearing the same designer outfits.

A 2017 article in Vogue mentioned how a senior editorial member tracked employees in matching attire and posted their photos on Instagram. And much rather than being an embarrassment, dressing alike can actually boost careers if done at the workplace. A 2013 article in the Independent had reported that a study had “found that more than two-thirds of managers have raised awareness of staff who dress like they do – and are more likely to award them brownie points as a result. At the same time, a unified dress sense is perceived to create a more productive workplace…”

Still, not everyone has really taken to twinning. For them, the safeguard is to mix-and-match. “The same kurta will look very different when paired with a different bottom or dupatta,” says president (apparel), Fabindia, Anuradha Kumra.

And finally, says stylist Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya “Everyone’s personality is different. So no dress looks the same on two people, because they will wear it differently.”

Own Your Look. Here’s How:

Play up your accessories. A brooch, dupatta, scarf, socks or pair of shoes can be used to great advantage to give the same attire a different twist.

Wear it differently. Bumped into someone wearing the same sari? Just do up the pallu in a different style to stand out.

Don’t always stick to trends. A little black dress (LBD) can be common enough. But so will be the black with neon accessories look, simply because it’s in. So ditch your pop-colour belt or sandals, to go black-on-black to stand out.

Shop local. If you have a fetish for offbeat designs, shop for local weaves and crafts, to build an individualistic wardrobe.

Be confident. Lastly, depend on your confidence and sense of humour to make light of potentially tricky accidental twinning.

(Source: Stylists Rishi Raj, Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya & Anuradha Kumra of Fabindia)

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 19:23 IST