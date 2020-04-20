e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Aishwarya Rai loves the colour red and here are her best looks in the colour

Aishwarya Rai loves the colour red and here are her best looks in the colour

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has effortlessly carried a range of Indian and Western patterns and she is a designer’s delight to pull off a particular silhouette. Her best looks in red.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:02 IST
Be it the red carpet or premiers, public appearances or functions, Aishwarya Rai’s sartorial choices rarely goes wrong. The former Miss World and one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still one of the most relevant fashion icons we have today. Her onscreen and offscreen persona has always charmed us with how she was represented in a particular look be it the traditional ethnic wear or western silhouettes or an interesting even a mix of both. We have seen the starlet in many iconic avatars be it her choice of roles as well as her style picks. Over the years, ARB has effortlessly carried a range of Indian and Western patterns and she is a designer’s delight to pull off a particular silhouette.

 

We have loved the Fanney Khan actor in mostly all the colours she has chosen to wear over the years but red is one particular colour in which the international diva has shone the most and left us in awe.

 

Be it the textured patterns or embroidered silhouettes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always looked gorgeous and graceful in red which is not an easy colour carry for many.

 

We have seen the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor in a range of designs by design houses across the world and her style evolution has been on point.

 

Which one is your favourite Aishwarya Rai’s look in red?

