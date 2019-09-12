Bollywood’s own Kriti Sanon impresses with her style at NYFW 2020

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:03 IST

Kriti Sanon has been ruling on the acting front, but now the actor is managing to turn heads at New York Fashion Week 2020 too!

When it comes to style the Bollywood d diva Kriti Sanon leaves no stone unturned to impress fans and at the New York Fashion Week she showcased the Coach Spring Summer 2020 collection, and left many stunned.

During her trip to The Big Apple, the Heropanti actor met with the brand’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers at the Fashion Week, where he presented his men’s and women’s collection for the brand at the Highline Park in New York City.

For the runway, the actor donned a Tabby shoulder bag which she held like a cluth, the floral-printed printed Prairie dress and Bianca sandals with leather paillettes, and she looked absolutely stunning. The actor had minimal makeup on her face, with a nude lipstick on her lip. She had her hair loose, with two hair pins holding it in place.

At the end of the show, the actor who was spotted sitting in the front row later said, “It was such a surreal experience to watch the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show front row at New York Fashion Week. I’ve always been a fan of their collections especially their leather accessories.”

After the show the Lukka Chhuppi actor even had dinner with desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who was the only other Bollywood celebrity at the event.

Kriti took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with her ‘girl crush’ Priyanka and her friends. She captioned the image, “Impromptu plans are the best! It was so lovely meeting you last night Priyanka Chopra! Girl crush. Natasha Poonawalla good to see ya in a different city this time. Rohin Iyer this trip has been fab! To many more!”

Kriti also showcased her street style after the show when she was frolicking around the streets of New York. The actor posed wearing a black sports bralette, a mesh-sleeved pink jacket and pale blue cargoes, along with shades and a multi-coloured sling bag.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:03 IST