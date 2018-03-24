Check-out Disha Patani’s skirt, if you think you cannot wear sequins during the day
Disha Patani’s latest ensemble — the actor worked a sequined skirt, ivory strapless crop top featuring a bardot neckline with sneakers — is a complete mismatch and that’s why you should try it.fashion and trends Updated: Mar 24, 2018 15:08 IST
Sequins might be associated with night-outs, red carpets or evening couture. But actor Disha Patani is showing us how to channel daytime sparkle via a heavily embellished designer skirt. While promoting her upcoming film, Baaghi 2, on reality TV show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 4, she gave a lesson on how to wear sequins for the day, in a way that feels young and fresh.
Proving that as long as you feel confident and comfortable, you can wear sequins anytime, Disha topped off her silver Falguni and Shane Peacock skirt with an ultra-cool ivory strapless crop top with a bardot neckline. She toned down the sparkle by pairing her outfit with baby pink sneakers, which helped to balance out the body-skimming skirt and made it feel casual enough to don before dark. Disha’s ensemble was not only fun and whimsical, but also flawless and luxurious, without going overboard. Subtle make-up and hair half-tied in soft, loose curls grounded the look.
If you’re looking for a few ideas that introduce a fancy twist to your style via some shimmer and embellishment, in a subtle sort of way, Disha’s sequined skirt is a carefree and joyful alternative: It is also sophisticated enough for an amazing daytime-appropriate look. For a slight variation, you can style a bustier or bralette under an unbuttoned sheer shirt with a sequin pencil skirt, cinch it with a statement belt, then slip on casual sneakers to turn heads.
In an effort to make your off-duty days a bit more elevated, here’s some inspiration from the lady who’s clearly a pro. Read on for all the times Disha looked comfortable yet put-together and oh-so-good:
When she spiced up a shiny jumpsuit with some classic pumps.
That time she was brunch-ready in an off-shoulder striped dress and her signature white sneakers.
When she rocked a one-shoulder LBD (little black dress) with her white kicks.
When she made slouchy leather pants look sexy with the help of a crop top.
