Fashion and Trends / Coronavirus outbreak: Designers set sketch pads aside, enjoy 'me time'

Coronavirus outbreak: Designers set sketch pads aside, enjoy ‘me time’

The lockdown has given one a chance to sit back and explore their innate passion. A section of designers has put their sketch pads aside and are spending time either on the yoga mat or in the kitchen.

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:46 IST
Manish Mishra
Manish Mishra
A section of designers has put their sketch pads aside and are spending time either on the yoga mat or in the kitchen.
A section of designers has put their sketch pads aside and are spending time either on the yoga mat or in the kitchen.
         

The lockdown has given one a chance to sit back and explore their innate passion. A section of designers has put their sketch pads aside and are spending time either on the yoga mat or in the kitchen. If designer Namrata Joshipura’s Insta stories are all about incredible headstands, designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock are painting at home. Also, designer Shruti Sancheti has hit the treadmill like never before. “I work out for an hour and have started using functional equipment…I do a combination of cardio and light weight training and even jump on my children’s trampoline,” she says.

Designer Nachiket Barve is often seen cooking delicacies, and shares recipes with his followers. “It’s a creative outlet for me, considering it involves a delicate balance of different ingredients,” he says.

“I’ve been cooking and working out, besides homeschooling my kids. I like to pick fresh herbs and vegetables from my kitchen garden for dinner,” says designer Anjali Patel Mehta of the label, Verandah.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com
