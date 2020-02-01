Designer Raghavendra Rathore collaborates with OBEETEE for third Proud to Be Indian series

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:06 IST

Many things define luxury, but exclusivity is a whole different ball game. Which is why one of India’s leading manufacturers of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs in India chose to collaborate with one of India’s leading designers for a one-of-a-kind collection.

OBEETEE joins hands with designer Raghavendra Rathore for the launch of its third ‘Proud to Be Indian’ (PTBI) series. This unique concept showcases high-end boutique pieces, put together by India’s leading fashion designers.

“OBEETEE celebrates its third edition of PTBI -- it recognises the craft of Rajasthan -- where Royal patronage and design sensibility protected art forms and artisanship -- the rugs in this collection uses eco dyes, herbal washing techniques and positions Imperial motifs that reflects India’s unique royal tradition. We are delighted to partner with the brilliant Raghavendra Rathore who has breathed incredible energy into this collection,” says Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, OBEETEE.

Rathore is recognised for his attention to detail and for setting the highest standards of craftsmanship.

When it comes to interior spaces is the decor is a reflection of one’s personality and style?

Rathore: Ever since the stone ages, humans have decorated their habitats with a reflection of their love for objects, images concerning space. Each of us knowingly or unknowingly evoke a particular style. Based on what we exude, others make their assessment and give us our relevance in their lives. Hence society is compassionate of our personal lifestyle choices.

Please share details about this collaboration and how it came about.

Rathore: The brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur has been architected to evoke an emotion that reminds us of our origins. Over the past 25 years, the brand has celebrated and resurrected selective and rare ideas from our lineage and given it contemporary relevance. The partnership is based on creating relics in the form of carpets, that become collector’s items.

The copious amount of work and research that has gone into creating this collection which has taken over a year and half led the design team to the source in Uttar Pradesh. Understanding the basic hand movements of craftspeople whose families have been making carpets for centuries was essential learning for the design team of the Atelier Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur.

You are known for your classic and timeless style, how has that translated on the carpets?

Rathore: The bespoke collection of carpets have been curated with emotional stories from the bygone era, and the anti-colours, wash treatments have juxtaposed with contemporary design elements. This brings a competitive relevance, for interior designers and clients looking for mixing deep-rooted legacy from our culture, with the new Zen look or the classic feel.

Carpets are synonymous with luxury and opulence; you were born into royalty, do you think you’re most suited to achieve the right balance between tradition and modernity?

Rathore: The weightage that the brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur, gives to our rich past in seeding new products is an integral part of our design philosophy. Culture and heritage are the two pillars that inspired the design teams at the Atelier, both while designing bespoke wardrobes or lifestyle products.

What can we expect to see reflected in the collection?

Rathore: Twelve beautiful stories with accents from the past will reflect, whether it is the coat of arms or royal tapestry that has led to this limited edition collection.

There are a lot of brands that are focusing on sustainability and environmentally conscious methods of production, does this collection have any unique attributes which keep this in mind?

Rathore: The production process of creating these scintillating designs have humble beginnings in the heartland of India, some woven in the artisans’ homes and some in makeshift sheds that brings financial rewards to a whole community that sustains itself on vital resources.

These resources are carefully weighed and utilised in the creation of cotton carpets that can inspire an entire generation of fashion designers to look at simplifying production and achieving a more sustainable manufacturing approach.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

