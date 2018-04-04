Did Sonam Kapoor copy Kim Kardashian with this black bra top-sweatpants outfit? See pics

Pretty much anything Kim Kardashian West wears, whether it’s a pair of sweatpants or no pants whatsoever, is all over the internet faster than you can double tap on an Instagram photo. Circa August, 2017: The reality TV star enjoyed lunch in New York wearing snakeskin boots, a pair of black joggers from Yeezy and an Adidas bandeau top (gotta show off those abs!). Or is it a bralette? Maybe it’s a sports bra.

On Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor returned to Mumbai from her Europe vacation wearing a casual all-black look at the airport: A bra and pair of sweatpants from Alexander Wang. She matched her outfit with a dark oversize coat for maximum cosiness, also from the label.

Sonam is a strictly high fashion kind of gal, but her latest Kim Kardashian-esque airport style was all about the athleisure look, which she rounded off with Nike’s white Cortez sneakers (selling at Rs 6,995) and tinted Roberi and Fraud sunglasses.

We’ll cut to the chase - Sonam’s sports luxe look gave us serious flashbacks to the similar-looking outfit Kim wore in August. #Twinning

The only thing different? While Kim let her flawless skin shine and showed off ample as she rocked a black bandeau top, Sonam covered-up her itsy bitsy top in a coat, showing off just a sliver of her toned stomach.

Whether Sonam just happens to like the same kind of clothes as Kim or she really is trying to imitate her style, we can’t help but think that’s ok because she’s probably not the only person in the world stealing something from Kim’s wardrobe now, is she?

Besides, it’s not like celebrities twinning is anything new...

