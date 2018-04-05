Did you miss Aishwarya Rai’s twinning moment with Sonam Kapoor, Bella Hadid? See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has mastered the art of looking stunning in photographs. No stranger to magazine covers, for Vogue India’s April 2018 issue the actor posed in looks that offer a more sexy take on her usual demure, elegant style.

Her mosaic blue ruffles cover look (designed by Gaurav Gupta) made us realise a couple of things: For starters, she must be a time traveller, because she looks like she hasn’t aged since her Dhoom 2 days. Second, who knew she can strike such edgy-yet-sweet poses that ensure all eyes were on her and not US singer Pharrell Williams?

In one of the pictures, Aishwarya wore this lovely red jumpsuit.

As usual, she looks stunning. Aishwarya styled the plunging crimson number, which featured long sleeves and a daring neckline cut to almost the navel, with a horizontal striped black-and-white Dior bralette and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. She topped her cruise-ready look with wavy hair, light smoky eyes and nude lips. Her outfit looks totally sophisticated, but requires very little effort. Very chic, very boho.

If the outfit looks familiar, that’s because here is actor Sonam Kapoor wearing the identical item from Christian Dior’s SS18 resort collection.

Sonam wore this in the March 2018 issue of another fashion magazine, Cosmopolitan India, and she styled it totally differently. She opted for a Calvin Klein logo-print bralette, Adidas Original sneakers, a statement neck tie detail, no jewellery, curly hair and minimal make-up, for a very summer-ready style. The sheer detailing feels fancy enough for a party, but the sneakers and sporty bralette keep things comfy. The look is very casual chic, whereas Aishwarya went for relaxed and feminine.

To be honest, we don’t blame Sonam and Aishwarya for wearing the same playsuit — Extra points for the flowy wide-leg silhouette, which feels easy and roomy while bringing a little drama (the good kind) to the table. And, naturally, the outfit looks amazing on both the ladies: Considering those two can pull off pretty much any fashion look, we’re not surprised at all.

Surprisingly though, our two favourite actors landed themselves in a fashion face-off with another stylish woman, who rocked a similar red-hot Dior look. Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid looked just as incredible as Ash and Sonam when she wore a flowing scarlet dress from the French label in October 2017.

Giving off the same chic vibes, the model and Instagram star however styled her glamorous flowy outfit differently. Unlike the Bollywood beauties — who wore their playsuits with similar hairstyles, exposed innerwear and nude lip colour — Bella’s style was the definition of low-key glam. Her bra was not visible through her elegant dress and she brought her look together with pin-straight shoulder-skimming lob (long bob haircut) and lipstick that was almost the exact same shade of red as her dress. Stunner!

If you want to play up the glamour in summer, take inspiration from Aishwarya, Sonam and Bella, be brave and go sheer. Give slightly see-through dresses and jumpsuits a try: They’re cute, comfy and attention-grabbing in the best way possible, especially when you accessorise with colour-blocked jewellery that can stand up to the bold hue.

