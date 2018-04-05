Take care of your jewellery: Here’s how to look after your gold, pearls and diamonds

After spending your hard-earned money on precious jewellery, it is important to store and handle it properly too. When you invest in real pearls, don’t forget to wrap them in muslin cloth and sit down to wear your emeralds because if they fall, they’ll break easily, say experts.

Here are some tips to take care of your delicate jewellery pieces:

* Never directly spray perfume on jewellery.

* Kundan jewellery always needs to be stored in plastic boxes with sponge or cotton as it reacts with the other chemicals and turns the stones black. Avoid any kind of chemical contact with your jewellery.

* Emeralds are the softest stones. It is advisable to sit before wearing them so that they do not fall and break.

It is advisable to sit before wearing emeralds as they are very soft stones and might easily break if you drop them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* Basra (real) pearls must always be wrapped in a muslin cloth. Avoid wearing them in summer as the pearls may loose shine due to contact with sweat.

* Wipe the jewellery pieces once you remove them before putting it into the box. Ideally, store the jewellery in a box with multiple slots or store them separately in boxes to avoid scratching.

* Do not clean the jewellery with soap and water, except in case of diamonds.

* You can use an eraser to wipe out stains from the jewellery.

* Clean your jewellery at regular intervals to keep it clean, shining and always new. Not all jewellery products or stones are cleaned the same way.

* Gold is a soft metal and can get scratches easily. Try protecting your gold jewellery from scratches. Visit your jeweller from time to time for proper polishing and maintenance.

Visit your jeweller from time to time for proper polishing and maintenance of your gold jewellery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

* Avoid wearing delicate jewellery while cooking, gymming, swimming, or doing any such household chores. Also, avoid extreme exposure to heat and light as gemstones such as kunzite can fade or discolour.

* Always put on your jewellery last when dressing up. This will help avoid possible damage from contact with make-up, cosmetics, perfume, lotions.



– Inputs from Pratiksha Kishandas of Kishandas & Co from Hyderabad, and jewellery designer Pooja Vaswani.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more