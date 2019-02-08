Drape your sari in interesting new ways, here’s how

The sari has evolved over the years and remains a favourite piece of clothing for any Indian designer. While the traditional style of draping can never go out of fashion, the runway at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 showcased an eclectic mix of sari drapes to suit the modern and contemporary woman. From elaborate pleats to unconventional pallu drapes complementing the silhouettes, saris were a runway hit this season. Check out what made heads turn.

Inspiring drapes

Inspired by the Vietnamese style of garments, this sari created by Anavila Misra is an ideal beach wear option. Teamed with a T-shirt, the pallu is tied up in a knot near the ribs and is placed on the right side making it an easy to wear style.

Up in knots

This style of draping definitely works if you are out of safety pins. Giving a new age look to a traditional drape, this sari was designed by Jajaabor and featured various garments in fabrics such as khadi, mul-mul and Chanderi silk.

Back to front

Made from Eri silk and cotton, the soft fluid textile complements the silhouette of the drape, which has been creatively crafted by label Ereena. The pallu wrapped around the neck and brought to the front, does drive your attention to the white tassels at the end of sari pallu. The dual tones add depth to the pleats and gives an impression of a skirt.

Gender bender

Bend the rules and make a difference. Men ruled the runway during Anaam x Rangsutra’s show by flaunting saris in handloom cotton fabrics and bandhej tie and dye techniques. Dual tones, contrasting shades and unconventional patterns for the blouses, these saris are here to stay.

Skirting the pallu

Rohit Bal’s rendition of a sari drape is just like his shows — unconventional. The monochrome blouse placed against a heavily embroidered sari makes this an ideal option for a special occasion.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 13:39 IST