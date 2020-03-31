Fashion takes up the cause of corona

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 14:50 IST

It seems like someone has pressed a pause button in our lives as corona is shadowing us. While we all are trapped at home, ordering groceries and stocking-up essentials, the last on our list is to think about fashion. However, the fashion industry globally has made it a point to come up with fund-raising initiatives to help the society as much as they can.

Prada’s factory in Perugia, is making mask and medical overall production, they will start daily deliveries to Tuscan hospitals of 80,000 overalls and 110,000 masks by April 6.

Kering - a French multinational corporation and conglomerate headquartered in Paris specialising in luxury goods - is making Balenciaga’s and Yves Saint Laurent’s French workshops available to make masks for France. They are also shipping in three million masks from China. With Gucci, they aim to donate up to 1.1 million surgical masks and 55,000 medical overalls to Italian hospitals and health care workers in the coming weeks. Designers Christian Siriano and Brandon Maxwell are making face masks and gowns for medical workers and others on the front lines of the battle against Covid-19.

Also, LVMH has secured 40 million surgical face masks from a Chinese supplier for France (10 million a week); they are financing week one of donation process and have also devoted the production facilities of its perfume and cosmetics division to making large quantities of hand sanitisers to be delivered free to medical facilities in France for as long as necessary.

Back home, designer Anita Dongre announced on social media that she would be funding INR15 million to support medical treatments during this time. The Anita Dongre Foundation will fund for all the people, who are affiliated with the design house - from small vendors, independent artisans- and more, who are not directly employed by the company to help them in times like these. “I think more than feeling inspired, setting up the fund came instinctively. We wanted to be able to be there for all these people,” says Dongre.

Adding on, footwear brand, Fizzy Goblet also collaborated with HelpAge India to distribute health kits - hand sanitisers, basic medication and hand wash - to elderly and underprivileged people. “We strongly felt the need to do as much as we can to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in our community. We created health kits which included essential items such as sanitiser, handwash, preventive masks, Vitamin-C and Paracetamol tablets for those who need it the most but don’t have access to it. Along with the help of an NGO HelpAge India we have served over 200 people,” confesses Laksheeta Govil of the label.

Also, designer Neeta Lulla made and distributed masks in Mumbai. “We made 600 masks and distributed them to as many people in our embroidery units, watchmen, taxi drivers, people at the consumer stores in our club and in the parks due to the onset of the pandemic. I felt that they were coming in contact with a lot of people and masks had become expensive so the need to give them masks that they could wash and wear again,” says Lulla. Delhi-based designer Pallavi Mohan is making masks with the help of her team member. “To join the fight against corona virus and help with the supple need, we are coming up with 25,000 masks carefully created in a healthy and safe environment with some of our team member.This is our small effort to utilise our skills and ability while following the national lockdown orders,” says Mohan.