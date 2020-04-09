FDCI’s Covid-19 support efforts lauded

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:34 IST

In a video message which went viral on Instagram, garnering close to three lakhs views Minister of Textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani expressed her gratitude towards Sunil Sethi led Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) for creating the Covid-19 Support Fund (CSF by FDCI). She shared, “My gratitude to the Fashion Design Council of India ably led by Sunil Sethi for coming up with the Covid-19 fund. I am hopeful that this fund, which will come together with the assistance of designers, design houses and other organisations affiliated to them will help us tide through these challenging times. My belief is together we can and we will meet with these challenges head on.”

In the wake of the pandemic, up-and-coming designers and small businesses have found themselves out on a limb and the CSF by FDCI supports them as per their needs.

Sunil Sethi Chairman, FDCI said, “FDCI and its board of governors are grateful to Minister of Textiles Mrs Smirti Irani, who has supported CSF by FDCI.”

Sethi also credited FDCI’s board of directors, who have played an important role in making quick decisions. “Without the board members’ efforts, it wouldn’t have happened. Some young members of my team have been working from home for close to 12 hours, which is way beyond their call of duty. Also, Lakme Fashion Week joins hands with the FDCI at this critical juncture in this initiative which goes to prove that in times of crisis, the fashion fraternity is one,” he adds.

In a first of sorts, FDCI’s competing body that organises Lake Fashion Week has also come out in support of FDCI.

Jaspreet Chandok, Head Fashion, IMG Reliance, Lakme Fashion Week seconds that, “In these depressed times, it is important that the industry comes together rather than fracture. It is why we thought it best to provide our endorsement and support to the FDCI Fund. This allows for a clearer and consolidated fund raising process that in the end will benefit the same designers that each of the Fashion Week’s work with.”

Designers from all over the country have come forward to pledge their support for the fund.

Designer Manish Malhotra, who reposted Smriti Irani’s video message on his Instagram handle, hails CSF by FDCI as a noble initiative. “I am in touch with Mr Sethi on the progress and I am helping and supporting him in every way possible. The design industry in the time of the pandemic must stand united and do whatever possible in ones capacity to be a part of FDCI Covid-19 support fund,” says Manish.

Designer Rahul Mishra says, “Mrs Smriti Irani supporting the fund is such an encouraging thing for us. We are currently drafting strong guidelines for this as it’ll be very critical for ultra talented young designers under the guidance of Sunil Sethi, who’s been instrumental in getting it all done.”

Mumbai-based designer Shruti Sancheti too has pledged her support to it. “Thanks to Mr Sethi’s unstinted effort and with Smriti Irani backing it, I am sure the funds will reach the most deserving individuals.,” says Shruti.

Designer Paras Bairoliya of Geisha Designs says, ”With the onset of this pandemic, our little industry (like many others) has been severely impacted. The crisis hence demands action and if each of us in our own little ways offer some help it will dissipate some of the immediate needs.”

Key supporters of CSF by FDCI

Thanking the key supporters of the fund, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI shared, “I have got ample support for the initiative and one of the key supporters is Nitin Passi, Joint MD of Lotus Makeup, who’s transferred a significant amount to us, but we don’t want to disclose the exact figures as we want to respect sentiment of the donor behind it. Another crucial supporter is Debashis Dutta of Suthol (Boroline family of Kolkata), which has made 5000 bottles of antiseptic skin hygiene liquid. They have been delivered to the Delhi police headquarters today by Suthol. ”

The Chairman also added that the Delhi police have very kindly accepted Suthol antiseptic skin hygiene liquid for their force. “We are grateful to the Additional Commissioner of Police, MS Randhawa for enabling us to contribute so that proper hygiene is maintained for the police force. We trust the Delhi police to do the best and that’s why we are leaving the distribution aspect to them,” he added.

Follow HT Life&Style for more updates.