From being a watchman, slum- deweller to becoming models: Modelling is a dream no more for the underprivileged

Remember the blue-eyed internet sensation, Pakistan’s chaiwala, Arshad Khan, who was discovered by photographer Javeria Ali? He grabbed a number of modelling campaigns post his popularity and is still working as a model. Closer home, modelling industry in India, too, is witnessing a colossal shift. Modelling agencies are now scouting and promoting models who come from underprivileged backgrounds. Modelling as a career, is no more a far-fetched dream for a watchman or a security guard, or someone who was born and brought up in a slum. What matters is your confidence, and of course, striking looks. “It doesn’t matter where you come from.There is no reason why a person’s economic background should become a hurdle in his career. We are trying to cast real life faces and the intention is to help these people to lead a life they wouldn’t have imagined otherwise,” says Ninja Singh from Ninjas Model Management. Ninja has spotted and groomed two models, 21-year-old Ankesh Kothari , who worked a security guard with a retail brand, and 18-year-old Arav Nawariya, who lives in a slum in Saket. Both models have shot for leading fashion brands. “I had never thought that I would be able to come this far in modelling. I was working as a security guard for an ATM. Then I got a job as security guard in a retail outlet. My manager put me in touch with modelling agencies,” says Kothari.

Nawariya, who has become the face of popular brands says,“Coming from a slum area, my exposure to the glamour world was nothing. When I was scouted and was told that I can be a model too, it was a turning point in my life.” Sandeep, an auto driver, was spotted by Feat. Artists agency because of his striking looks.

“We frequently cast for TVCs and print campaigns by streetcasting (picking striking faces from the streets). That’s how we chose Sandeep. We are aware that he cannot leave his work but if he is able to bag a good assignment, it can be a turning point in his life,” says Smita Lasrado from the agency.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 12:26 IST