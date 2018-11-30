Here comes the bride

For every bride-to-be, one of the most important things on her checklist is her wedding attire (apart from ensuring her groom doesn’t get cold feet, of course). Scouting for wedding attire often tends to turn any sane and calm bride into bridezilla.

Hence, to ensure you have a drama free shopping experience, fashion experts throw some light on what brides-to-be should emphasize on to make sure you have the perfect ensemble for your big day.

What do brides want?

It is very important to shortlist what you want to see yourself in. Whether it is a sari or lehenga, there are a number of elements that enhance your wedding ensemble. Fashion designer Khadija Shah of Elan shares how basic things such as patterns, embellishments, fabrics and the bling factor make a huge difference.

Either your dupatta or the outfit needs to be heavy, if it’s the outfit, brides must opt for light dupattas to complement their attire. “Avoid silk dupattas as they may get difficult for one to style with the outfit. Ruffle dupattas are something that are in demand and add a contemporary touch to your look. It’s not the wrong dupatta, sometimes it’s the well-styled dupatta that can actually make or break your wedding look,” says fashion designer Samant Chauhan.

Bedazzled crafts

While most patterns reflect our rich and varied heritage, the emphasis should be on intricate and delicately rendered motifs. If you love embellishments, then focus on all shades of gold thread, dabka and zardozi. “Embellishments enhance and complement the details of the patterns. Similarly, sheer and fabrics are trending and serve as a great canvas for embellishments. Swarovski embellishments can give a dazzling look and is definitely a head turner,” says Shah.

Embroidery is synonymous to bridal wear. Chauhan shares that he uses a lot of embroidery in his collection. He suggests embroidered garments for the perfect wedding look:

• Brides can get a heavy embroidered blouse made with a plain lehenga

• She could also opt for an open jacket style gown with contemporary motifs embroidered

• A bride could also go for a heavily embroidered dupatta teamed with a simple suit or anarkali

• An embroidered sari with a contemporary blouse is also an interesting option that is in demand.

What’s the occasion?

Post the wedding shenanigans let your hair down in a midnight blue raw silk lehenga with a one shoulder blouse. For fashion designer duo Kaksha and Dimple Purohit of Pleats, every occasion has an outfit that celebrates you. For instance, a millennial pink organza lehenga with a net dupatta is a perfect mehendi look and an ivory scallop lehenga with an off shoulder orange blouse and midnight black dupatta makes a perfect sangeet outfit for the modern bride.

Do’s and Don’t’s

Fashion designer Chandni Sahi gives the low-down on the do’s and don’ts brides-to-be should keep a check on to avoid any last minute disasters.

• Don’t follow a trend/look blindly. It’s always best to wear your style.

• Do consider the location and weather while deciding your bridal wear

• Do wear comfortable shoes.

• Don’t let your jewellery overpower your ensemble.

• Don’t try to match everything in your ensemble. A li’l mix and match won’t hurt anyone. For instance, a traditional weave skirt/sharara with a modern tunic or shirt.

Colour me right

“A make up artist can make or break a bride’s wedding day as it is her look for the day which plays a major role in boosting her confidence,” says Saba Poonawala, hair and make up artist, La Belle Salon. Here are a few looks you could opt from for your wedding.

The Stunner

In this look, the eyes are played with the most. One can opt for a brown smokey eye look. Here the entire eyelid is shaded in different light to dark shades of brown in the matte colour family. After application of a dark kajal, the eyes are lined with the same brown shade at the bottom. Team this up with a pair of light brown or hazel lenses, a good contour and a deep pink or tan blusher and red or maroon lips. The key here is to smudge to perfection. This look is especially in vogue after actor Deepika Padukone nailed the same heavy smokey eyes (her lip colour was different though).

Natural glow

In this look, make sure the primer and foundation used is of good quality. This look is intended to create a base for the barely there make up and highlight the natural glow. For the eyes, team shades of peach and pink and blend with earthy shades. Keep the shading to the bare minimal. The trick in this look is to create standout eyes with lots of mascara. Go nude with the blush and lips in soft pink colours and highlight with a good highlighter. Go soft on the contour. For example, actor Anushka Sharma’s look in the floral pink lehenga at her wedding.

All that glitter

If you love make up and wish to go all out for a particular look then glitter and shine will add to the glam. Here you could opt for heavy eyes, stand out lips as well as a heavy contour. The eyes can be either single or double toned with a base colour followed by a good quality glitter pigment. A good combination here is the gold and black eye with a generous amount of contour and a bright lip colour to accentuate the lips.

Airbrush

The trend of the season is airbrushing. Every bride wants a glowing and flawless look which is achievable best with the airbrush finish. This look gives you a subtle base which goes with every kind of make up trend be it smokey eyes, glittery eyes, nude make up or a dewy finish. An airbrush finish if done properly can work for both morning and evening functions. It all depends on how many layers of airbrushing are being done. Contour and highlight with the machine as well to get the best results.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 15:00 IST