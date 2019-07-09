How to care for your hair in the monsoons

As you celebrate your love for rains with the proverbial chai and pakoras, the season unfortunately doesn’t spare your hair. Some common unwanted hair problems that one often deals with in the rainy months are frizz, dandruff and dullness.

The dreaded loss

Monsoon or not, hair loss is a problem that men are more likely to encounter than women, due to the male pattern baldness. But, thinning of hair and excessive hair loss are also common in women. “The reaction to hair starts before monsoon. Hence, the better the condition of hair, the better it reacts to your surroundings,” says hair expert Rod Anker.

But, one shouldn’t worry because, “Every person on the planet typically has 100-120 hair fallout per day. This is normal. Some, if not all, will grow back immediately,” adds Anker.

How to nourish?

The harsh sun, pollution and dust damage the hair in summer. Come rains and an itchy scalp and hair fall rises due to humidity. Since a visit to the salon everyday isn’t an option, one can try some home treatments from the fridge or pantry.

Neeru Talwar, a Delhibased beauty expert, says, “Take the yolk of an egg, and add to it some curd, aloe vera gel and the oil you use. Mix well and apply on the hair. Leave it on for 15 minutes, and later use a shampoo and conditioner. It will help the cuticles and enhance the quality of your hair. For instant hair growth and volume, use onion juice and vitamin E capsules.”

Choosing the right shampoo for your hair is also crucial. “Use a sulfate-free shampoo, and condition your hair every time you shampoo. Don’t over colour or over blow dry your hair,” says Anker, adding that it’s also important to go for regular hair trimming once in every five to six weeks.

Benefits of a good diet

What you eat, directly affects your precious locks. So, a healthy diet also aids in improving the quality of hair, by keeping them strong and shiny. Talwar says, “Try to eat foods that contain iron and protein. Coconut water is good for the hair, too. Also, eat as many fruits as possible.”

