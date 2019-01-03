How to fashionably revamp your closet in 2019

The year 2019 will be a season of contrasts as all the previous fashion rules will be broken. Untraditional aesthetics will take the spotlight, menswear and womens wear will shift through global cultures and comfort will be the key.

Harkirat Singh - Managing Director, Woodland, Ankita Bajaj Shankar- Marketing Lead, VANS India and Keshav Kalra - designer and CEO, The Monk list some ways to revamp your closet in the coming year.

* Untraditional aesthetics: Untraditional aesthetic trends would be the talk of the town in 2019. Like heat lock apparels which are lightweight fabrics with micro fibre to regulate the body temperature. Aqua sorb apparels which block rain and snow and allow vapours to dry the heat.

* Upcoming trends: This year, oversized, unstructured outerwear will rule the trend. From classic and fitted to unstructured and modern, tracksuits will become a major fashion staple. The trousers will become baggier as hemlines will get wider. This season’s twist comes in the pastel pile-up head-to-toe in layers and tiers upon tiers of same shade. Be it apparels, shoes or bags, this trend will work well in all cases. In accessories, statement belts will be seen everywhere.

* Say hi to big sunnies: The eyewear trend that is bound to transform your entire look is big sunnies in edgy colours! The narrow sunglasses have stayed in vogue massively this year and 2019 will witness a stylish comeback of large glares. The oversized sunglasses are designed to accentuate any look and never go out of style in the age of ever-changing trends. Get your hands on the trend-setting sunglasses to be an ultimate head-turner wherever you go.

* Meet minimalistic: The perfect companion in 2019 for any occasion would be the all-time favourite - minimalistic glasses owing to their versatility and charming appeal. So wait no more! Bid adieu to your mundane shades and let your eyes do the talking with ‘barely-there’ shades.

* White sneakers: White men’s trainers are a must if you want to wear something sporty yet trendy. One could argue that they get dirty but they go with everything and the colour gives us the option to play with it when you pair them with winter layering.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 12:05 IST