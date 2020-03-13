e-paper
How to rock cargo pants like our Bollywood men

Bollywood’s male fashion brigade is bringing cargo pants back in trend and styling them in uber-cool ways to look ultra-voguish.

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:56 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
From Ayushmann Khurrana to Vicky Kaushal, cargo pants are now a must-have in their wardrobe.
From Ayushmann Khurrana to Vicky Kaushal, cargo pants are now a must-have in their wardrobe.
         

Considered rather uncool and unflattering, cargo pants are now seeing a resurgence in mainstream fashion. Those who spent their teens in the early aughts would be well versed with this trend. Be it Shah Rukh Khan’s orange cargo pants in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) or Saif Ali Khan’s camouflage ones in Hum Tum (2004), Bollywood men made these pants fashion’s must-have and it was one of the most sturdy looks for alpha males back then. Here’s how they are rocking this trend in 2020.

Suited and booted

 

Ayushmann Khurrana cuts a sharp figure in his khaki cargos teamed with matching blazers and a white shirt. He added more sophistication to the look with a tie, and completed it with a pair of black boots. Khurrana’s look is an interesting take on how the cargos are erstwhile styled. We love how he gave it a formal spin.

Layer it right

 

To the Stars! #Bhoot #21stFeb2020

Actor Vicky Kaushal layered his black cargo pants and tee with a smart multicoloured jacket. The combination of colours on the jacket made it more appealing. He rounded off his look with a pair of dad sneakers and tinted sunglasses.Actor Vicky Kaushal layered his black cargo pants and tee with a smart multicoloured jacket. The combination of colours on the jacket made it more appealing. He rounded off his look with a pair of dad sneakers and tinted sunglasses.

Camo magic

 

Kartik Aaryan styled his camouflage cargos with a hoodie and leather jacket, and a pair of white sneakers to complete the look. Hoodies look amazing when layered with a jacket or blazer, and his look is on point. We like his sturdy vibe

Keep it basic

Hindustantimes

Actor Hrithik Roshan paired his black cargo pants with a full-sleeved maroon tee and a black baseball cap. A pair of white sneakers rounded off his look. We adore the casual vibe his look had and can’t stop gushing over it!

Play with stripes

Hindustantimes

For those men who are all chiseled and sculpted like Tiger Shroff, take cues from him and style your khaki cargos with a half-sleeved striped shirt and a pair of sneakers. This look is also perfect for those who think layering is not their cup of tea.

