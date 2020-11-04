e-paper
Kajal Aggarwal's breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look, in red and ivory Anarkali set, is too dainty to miss

Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look, in red and ivory Anarkali set, is too dainty to miss

Kajal Aggarwal can be your festive fashion inspiration this Diwali or even Karwa Chauth and these ravishing pictures of hers in a pristine red and ethereal ivory couture Anarkali set by Varun Bahl, from her Radha Krishna satsang ceremony are proof

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:39 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look is too dainty to miss
Kajal Aggarwal’s breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look is too dainty to miss(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
         

Keeping fans hooked with her flood of pictures from pre-wedding festivities, Kajal Aggarwal shared another stack from her satsang ceremony before she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. For those still looking for a beautiful ethnic style on Diwali or even on the brink of Karwa Chauth this Wednesday, Kajal can be the perfect fashion inspiration and her latest set of ravishing pictures in gorgeous traditional wear are sure to seal the deal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal recently gave netizens a glimpse of her breathtaking pre-wedding satsang look in a pristine red and ethereal ivory couture Anarkali set by Varun Bahl. The Radha Krishna satsang ceremony saw Kajal donning the bespoke kurta featuring a deep neckline and intricate floral embroidery marking the torso and the back of the Anarkali.

 
View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

A few of the red embroidered embellishments were also scattered along the white of the frock which Kajal paired with churidar silk pants. She teamed the ethnic look with a zari net dupatta sporting floral embroidery all over it and on the borders too.

 

Leaving her mid-parted silky tresses open in twirled hairstyle, Kajal opted for a red bindi, some statement bracelets in one hand, a heavy choker neckpiece, a pair of jewel-studded earrings and some dainty white floral embellishments in her hair to accessorise the look. She completed the attire with a pair of gold strapped sandals.

 
View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Kajal and Gautam got engaged in June and finally tied the knot with in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The diva revealed that the distance between them during the lockdown encouraged them to take the plunge despite the intricacies of planning a wedding amid the pandemic.

