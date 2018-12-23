Kangana Ranaut’s Sabyasachi saree is simple yet stunning. See pics

Kangana Ranaut looked like a modern-day queen in a bold and beautiful Sabyasachi ensemble on Saturday. Not that we were expecting anything less, but Kangana just dazzled in her show-stopping Sabyasachi look an event in Kolkata. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor skipped a contemporary dress or trousers look and opted for a saree ensemble instead, complete with statement silver jewellery. Pay close attention, and you’ll notice that Kangana’s hairstyle is as enchanting as her ensemble. Kangana, who has never been afraid to experiment when it comes to her hair, proudly wore her curls. Here’s a closer look at Kangana Ranaut’s look:

It goes without saying that Kangana Ranaut is a style icon, who has has provided us with many swoon-worthy saree looks over the years. Alongside her stylists, Kangana is continuously breaking boundaries and fashion rules by wearing a saree anywhere and everywhere: From Cannes 2018 to the airport. But Kangana’s latest Sabyasachi look is a fierce, but still glam. She wore an earthy jade Varanasi organza saree paired with a printed full-sleeved ‘kanthi’ blouse and a miniature gilet, replete with tilla embroidery. The sophisticated and striking silver accessories paired with curly hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, a tiny black bindi and metallic juttis from Needledust made Kangana look absolutely heavenly and added a sense of fun and whimsy into the timeless yet on-trend look. Stacks of bangles in traditional designs and a statement ring gracefully adorned her wrists, while an eye-catching necklace injected some personality into Kangana’s ethnic Indian look.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:24 IST