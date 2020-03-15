e-paper
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and the one-shoulder trend

The fashion conscious people who often take their cues from celebrity wardrobe, can take note of the one-shoulder trend that’s fast catching on with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, among others flaunting this versatile neckline.

Mar 15, 2020
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
The USP of the one off-shoulder top is that it adds a feminine touch even when one is wearing a pantsuit. The incredibly stylish silhouette is designed to hide the problem areas, feel fashion experts.
         

It’s time to spruce up for summer, so get ready to sport those easy-breezy outfits. The fashion conscious people who often take their cues from celebrity wardrobe, can take note of the one-shoulder trend that’s fast catching on with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, among others flaunting this versatile neckline.

Nanki Papneja, founder of a a fashion portal, says, “In real life or on the runway, the one- shoulder trend strikes the perfect balance between being modest and sexy. It spilled over the last season, and is only getting bigger this year with many actors endorsing the trend.”

The USP of the one off-shoulder top is that it adds a feminine touch even when one is wearing a pantsuit. The incredibly stylish silhouette is designed to hide the problem areas, feel fashion experts.

“This silhouette is a great style statement to elevate the look of any ensemble,” shares designer Ridhima Bhasin, adding, “Choose a fabric that compliments this style really well because it’s free-flowing and doesn’t hug your body too tightly.”

Dressing for your body is the key and off-shoulder outfits suit all body shapes and types. From flowing maxi dresses to structured tops, the one-shoulder trend has many moods — it can be subtle or exaggerated, and can give an edge to any ensemble.

Stressing on why one- shoulder tops and dresses are summer essentials, designer Pooja Shroff says that these silhouettes are super airy and breathable. “When it comes to acing the look, I feel nothing looks classier than a black one-shoulder top paired with straight leg pants. One can keep it neutral by matching it with nude heels or opt for contrasting solid colours.”

Designer Rhea Pillai Rastogi, adds to it, “The one-shoulder trend is timeless and extremely flattering. There is something very glamorous about it without trying too hard. A big plus is that it is not restricted to any type of silhouette.”

