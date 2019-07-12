Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a red ensemble on a TV show set. Pics inside

Kareena Kapoor was spotted on the sets of a reality dance show, Dance India Dance in red layered top and skirt with a thigh-high slit. The actor looked in her element as she opted for the trending co-ord style.

Kareena is seen wearing a red bustier with a skirt in the same shade, with narrow pleats and three layers. She completed this dainty look with a three-layered silver necklace with charms, which perfectly balanced the bold red look of the skirt and blouse. The pleated skirt seemed fun and comfortable, perfect for a day outing.

Just like the simple neck-piece, the diva kept it simple with her black heels.

Kareena Kapoor was accompanied by her Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kriti Sanon.

Kriti looked stunning as she donned an indigo glittery dress. The above ankle form bodycon dress was paired with contrasting fuschia pumps. She wore her hair in a ponytail with a middle parting, keeping her entire look neat and fuss-free. Her white nailpaint demanded attention and went perfectly with the dress. Speaking of Diljit, who is known for his fashion sensibilities, the actor complemented the two ladies by maintaining his cool persona and sporting a neon-orange jacket with silver stripes. He kept it simple with a plain white t-shirt underneath and black jeans. Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Dance India Dance.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:49 IST