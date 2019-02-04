Katrina Kaif continues to be as stylish as ever, her new look is one you can wear anywhere, anytime

Katrina Kaif has never met a trend she’s too afraid to try. Though the Bharat actor definitely has a signature elegant style, over the years, we’ve seen her experiment with everything from fun crop tops to on-trend all-over print. On Monday, Katrina gave another tricky look a try, when she sported a pair of high-waisted pants for an interview in Mumbai. The high-waisted, slim-fit pants — teamed with an understated cream top featuring tie-up and lace details — are the epitome of polish. We’re all about this matchy-matchy look. Wearing a top and high-waist pants in the same colour gives the illusion of a jumpsuit. But Katrina Kaif gave it a street-style worthy twist with a cropped jacket. Katrina’s light grey jacket is the perfect counter to her romantic top. First of all, it helps show off more of the outfit. It also hits at a flattering spot, and is the easiest layering topper. Consider it your new wardrobe essential.

Katrina Kaif’s high-waisted pants put all the emphasis on her waist. Take a cue from this fashion-forward Bollywood star and accentuate the slimming effect of high-waisted pants by tucking in your top. Katrina shook up the classic and cool look with bold shoes: A fierce pair of studded golden pumps. Katrina Kaif’s look is perfect for the office, or if you want to look pulled together for dinner or an outing with your friends. Like Katrina, if high-waist pants feel to prim and proper for you, mix up a sophisticated pair of pants with your favourite cropped jacket for a look that feels edgy, but in a subtle sort of way. As Katrina Kaif showed, the high-waist trend doesn’t have to be complicated, just tuck in your top and elevate the look with a cropped jacket.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 17:58 IST