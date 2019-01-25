Let’s go back to the future with Balmain’s Spring ’19 couture collection

Olivier Rousteing is thinking on the lines of past, present and future and we are loving the overlapped thought in terms of define the present of fashion, think about the past and future at the same time. The French luxury fashion house Balmain’s creative director has also brought Balmain back to the couture domain after a significant gap of 16 years. Last night in Paris, Balmain’s couture collection took imagination and dreams to another level with the idea of the future and its impact upon the present. The brand’s Instagram handle posted, “When dreams come true” and the sentiment was well expressed on the runway that is soon to be opened at the Balmain flagship in Paris. The couture collection honoured Pierre Balmain and how. The inventive, artistic sculptural shapes and silhouettes with the elaborate detailing and conventional craftsmanship was worth every risk that the brand took for the transcendental narrative.

Fashion as an experience or as a medium to travel across time weaving many worlds simultaneously has given legends in the industry ideas and concepts to create and recreate timeless foundations of style. The delicate blend of oriental and occidental patterns, the redefining of the ball skirt, metallic headpieces, binocular glasses, unusual supersized silhouettes, plastic and feather pieces all made the present seem bold and fuure can only be imagined now on these lines.

The big Balmain-labelled orbs in hands encircling wrists, dramatic hats, the bulb-like skirts molded in leather along with the copious quantities ornamentation arranged across the look and feel accolades the pearl white make-up completing the look.

Addressing the special preview of the collection, Rousteing talked haute couture as a medium to bridge the Balmain of the past with the label’s current voice. He said, “Of course, the house is known for being edgy and sexy and glamorous. Here, it’s all about bringing back Balmain to the elegance of la France.”

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:32 IST